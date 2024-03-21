Liberty Savings Bank Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

WILMINGTON, Ohio & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Savings Bank, a family-owned bank with over $1.2 billion in assets serving Sarasota-Manatee County on the Gulf Coast of Florida, has announced a new partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to new and existing customers.

" By partnering with Upstart, we are able to offer a fast, easy and modern personal lending experience to meet the needs of both current customers and new customers,” said Tim Fiedler, Executive Vice President at Liberty Savings Bank.

Liberty Savings Bank started its partnership with Upstart in September 2022 and now offers personal loans powered by Upstart’s all-digital, AI-lending platform on its bank website, as well as through the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Liberty Savings Bank's credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Liberty Savings Bank-branded experience to complete the online application and closing process.

“ We are proud to have Liberty Savings Bank in the Upstart family of lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ The partnership between Upstart and Liberty Savings Bank expands access to affordable credit to more creditworthy borrowers across the Gulf Coast.”

To learn more about Upstart for Banks and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About Liberty Savings Bank

Liberty strives to provide exceptional banking and lending experiences for our personal and business banking customers in Sarasota-Manatee County. To us, you are more than a person with a HELOC, mortgage, checking account, or personal loan; you are a person we are privileged to serve. Our commitment to quality means you can be sure that with Liberty, our interest truly is in you. For more information, visit libertysavingsbank.com.