Amogy and W-Industries Unite Forces to Advance Next-Generation Engineering Solutions

Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with W-Industries, a provider of engineering, technology, manufacturing, construction and services, to explore opportunities for technology and engineering collaboration.

Amogy’s innovative ammonia-to-electrical power system splits, or “cracks,” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, and then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power at five times the energy density of lithium batteries. This technology offers a sustainable, clean energy solution tailored for industries such as maritime shipping and power generation.

Together, Amogy and W-Industries will explore opportunities for efficiently scaling the design and fabrication of modularized and containerized variants of Amogy’s products. This includes the establishment of a joint commissioning and service-support structure for future projects and product deployments.

"We're excited to formalize this partnership with W-Industries,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to unlock new possibilities and to optimize Amogy’s commercial offerings. Together, we're poised to deliver enhanced value to our customers and drive positive impact in our industry."

“Our partnership with Amogy represents a significant step in W-Industries’ history and our drive towards supporting sustainable energy solutions,” says Michael Bain, SVP at W-Industries. “We are looking forward to leveraging our process knowledge and packaging expertise to support the commercial development of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solutions and continuing to build a long-term partnership.”



About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime, power generation and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology is mature, scalable and a highly efficient method for splitting liquid ammonia, generating electrical power in combination with hydrogen fuel cells at five times the energy density of lithium batteries.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, Nordbøgaten, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Temasek, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation and AP Ventures.

About W-Industries

W-Industries provides engineering, technology, manufacturing, construction and aftermarket services to the global energy, maritime and infrastructure industries. From turnkey process and utility packages, to automation and cybersecurity services, electrification and industrial power systems, and instrumentation, electrical and site construction services, W-Industries has been at the forefront of providing full project lifecycle solutions for over 40 years.

W-Industries is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional locations throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mexico City. W-Industries is part of the CSE Global group of companies with corporate headquarters in Singapore.