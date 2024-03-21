Neurable Inc. and Healthspan Digital Inc. Announce Partnership to Empower Precision Health and Longevity Clinics with Brain-Computer Interface Technologies

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurable Inc., a leading developer of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, and Healthspan Digital Inc., a Canadian HealthTech in precision health and longevity solutions, are thrilled to announce their collaboration to commercialize Neurable's advanced brain health tools. This collaboration aims to empower precision health and longevity clinics with cutting-edge brain span technology to enhance human performance and well-being.

Neurable is at the forefront of developing brain-computer interface (BCI) technology that utilizes Electroencephalogram (EEG) activity to create an intelligent layer between the brain and computers. Powered by patented signal processing developed at the University of Michigan with over a decade of research, the Neurable AI Brain operating system platform enables high-performance brain-computer interfaces in everyday devices.

The company's expertise in measuring brain wave activity is expected to drive the expansion of the well-being and healthcare markets. Neurable leverages neuroscience knowledge and an abundance of research data to develop AI-based algorithms for extracting and analyzing EEG data, providing a non-invasive BCI technology that holds immense potential for revolutionizing the field of precision health and longevity.

The collaboration between Neurable and Healthspan Digital Inc. is set to introduce Neurable's technology to the global precision health and longevity clinics, starting in Dubai, UAE. This innovative technology will provide clinics with advanced tools for assessing brain health (BrainSpan), optimizing cognitive performance, and enhancing overall well-being.

"I am incredibly excited about the potential impact of our collaboration with Neurable Inc. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower our Healthspan programs with advanced brain health tools, ultimately enhancing human performance and well-being,” said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD FRCPC, Founder and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc., and academic endocrinologist and geneticist at the University of British Columbia. “By integrating Neurable's BCI technology into precision health and longevity solutions, clinics will be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities to monitor and improve brain health, ultimately contributing to the advancement of human performance and longevity.”

"Body longevity is incomplete without brain longevity," commented Deena Al Jassasi, Director of Human Performance and Brain Health of Lifespan Clinic. "With Neurable's technology, we now have the ability to track and monitor the most vital organ in the human body at scale. Combined with full-body biomarkers from Healthspan Digital, the possibilities for enhancing human well-being are limitless."

Dr. Ramses Alcaide, CEO of Neurable, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Healthspan Digital Inc. to bring our advanced brain health tools to precision health and longevity clinics. Our vision is to empower individuals to achieve their full potential by optimizing brain health and performance, and this collaboration marks a significant step towards realizing that vision."

The partnership between Neurable Inc. and Healthspan Digital Inc. represents a significant milestone in the advancement of precision health and longevity solutions, as it harnesses the power of cutting-edge BCI technology to drive positive outcomes for individuals seeking to optimize their brain health and overall well-being.

About Neurable Inc.

Neurable Inc. is a Massachusetts-based neurotechnology company that specializes in the development of AI-powered tools for brain signal translation and brain-computer interface technology. Founded in 2016 as a University of Michigan spinout, Neurable is dedicated to creating a world where individuals can overcome physical and mental limitations through innovative neurotechnology solutions.

About Healthspan Digital Inc.

Healthspan Digital is a leading provider of premium longevity programs for the health, fitness and real-estate industry, focusing on preventative, predictive, and personalized healthcare. Through the integration of cutting-edge functional biomarkers, imaging, and genomics, Healthspan Digital offers membership-based clinical services, digital health solutions and smart homes, empowering individuals to take control of their lifelong wellness journey.