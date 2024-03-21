RMS North America and Solonis Unveil Game-Changing Integration with Vrbo, Unlocking New Revenue Horizons for Property Managers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move to enhance revenue opportunities for property managers, RMS North America and its subsidiary, Solonis, are excited to announce their partnership and successful integration with Vrbo, a global leader in vacation rental marketplaces. This collaboration marks another milestone in delivering innovative solutions to property managers and guests worldwide.

Renowned for its cutting-edge Property Management Software, RMS and Solonis empower hospitality operators to manage their properties with unparalleled efficiency. Its platform is designed for scalability and flexibility, encompassing all property sizes and types.

Well-known in the vacation rental marketplace for its emphasis on memorable experiences for families and friends, Vrbo connects millions of active users seeking accommodations tailored to group travel. It has established itself as the preferred platform for planning family vacations and group stays.

The collaboration between RMS, Solonis, and Vrbo represents a significant advancement for RMS and Solonis property managers. By integrating with Vrbo, a seasoned player in the vacation rental market, RMS and Solonis enhance their Property Management Software to now include direct access to Vrbo's substantial family- and friend-focused audience.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Vrbo,” says Frederic Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer of RMS North America. “By integrating our solutions, we’ll empower property managers with best-in-class technology, streamlining operations and driving increased bookings with wider exposure.”

Dominioni adds, “This is a win-win for property managers and travelers alike, unlocking a seamless rental experience. Together, we're unlocking new possibilities for vacation rentals."

The integration of Vrbo with RMS and Solonis's PMS opens new avenues for property managers. This partnership is particularly advantageous for those catering to families and groups, a demographic that typically brings higher occupancy rates and longer stays.

Increased Visibility: Gain access to Vrbo's extensive audience, significantly boosting booking potential, especially in high-demand markets.

Enhanced Revenue Opportunities: Families and groups often book longer stays in larger accommodations, leading to increased revenue per booking.

Strategic Market Incentives: Vrbo offers unique incentives for properties in regions with high demand and low availability, encouraging optimal listing and pricing strategies.

Upsell Potential: More guests per booking presents increased chances for upselling amenities and services tailored to group needs.

Looking ahead: a bright future for RMS, Solonis, and Vrbo

The partnership between RMS, Solonis, and Vrbo is another step in the ongoing journey toward redefining hospitality management and bringing continued success and growth to our properties. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, RMS and Solonis remain dedicated to equipping users with the tools and opportunities essential for thriving in a dynamic market.

About RMS North America

RMS offers cloud-based property management solutions to fit the needs of the global hospitality industry, supporting over 6,000 properties worldwide. With more than 40 years of industry experience, their feature-rich technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of campgrounds, RV parks, National/State Parks, and marinas. For more information, please visit americas.rmscloud.com.

About Solonis

Solonis is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and corporate housing. Its ease of use, streamlined onboarding, and 24/7 support make it the preferred PMS solution. Headquartered in San Diego, Solonis is the vision of hospitality experts and technologists who believe it is time for a new era of property management. For more information, visit solonis.com.