Alchemy Becomes First to Certify CO2e Savings in Tech with Greenly Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supporting businesses on their journey to Net Zero, Alchemy - the fastest-growing circular tech company globally - has launched its partnership with carbon-accounting platform Greenly, making it the first and only device refurbisher able to certify the CO2e savings of each device it sells.

With this partnership, Greenly carried out in depth analysis of Alchemy’s refurbishment process – from logistics, processing, repair and distribution – and collated details on the CO2e of raw materials for devices, manufacturing, transportation, and end of life emissions. This has allowed Alchemy to uniquely provide complete transparency on the CO2e of each device it sells, with the Greenly certification ultimately enabling businesses to understand the complete environmental impact of their device estate and report on sustainability metrics more accurately.

Stephen Wise, Global Marketing Director, Circular Economy, at Alchemy, says: “ As businesses grapple with becoming more sustainable, we’re looking to provide ways for them to demonstrate positive impact more easily. The first step to developing a more sustainable business means reducing emissions as much as possible, before offsetting what cannot be reduced.

“ Opting for refurbished IT devices avoids 76.05kg of CO2 emissions on average1. Our new partnership with Greenly makes us the only provider able to certify the CO2e avoided with each individual device purchased. Our partnership also means that businesses can filter the models they want to purchase by their sustainability credentials, making it easier to measure potential savings against sustainability goals.

“ It’s important for businesses to understand both the environmental and financial impact of their tech in their strategies to meet Net Zero. Reducing a business’s CO2 impact through refurbished tech is particularly important for companies with large Scope 3 emissions, such as service companies or those that outsource most of their operations.”

For more information, visit: https://www.alchemyglobalsolutions.com/co2-certification/.

About Alchemy:

Alchemy is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It ranked as the 11th-fastest growing tech company in Ireland in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and 257th in the world-renowned FT1000 list.

The company has refurbished over 5 million devices (avoiding 342,200 tonnes of CO2e), gone from net zero to $442 million in annual revenue in five years, and now operates across over 60 markets. Alchemy’s pioneering technology seamlessly integrates every stage of the circular tech market, from trade-in to remarketing to businesses and consumers.

1 Average based on manufacturer product sheets across 20 smartphone models.