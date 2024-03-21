Pacific Life and Employee Navigator Unveil Innovative Integration

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life today announced its integration with Employee Navigator, one of the nation’s leading benefits administration platforms, automating employee benefits management with the advantages of application programming interface (API) technology. Through this collaboration, Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits products are available to groups of all sizes.

Erich Sternberg, senior vice president and head of Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business, said, “ Our API integration with Employee Navigator creates a seamless connection across the employee benefits value chain, giving our brokers and their clients a market-leading, digital customer experience. Together, with Employee Navigator, we are taking employee benefits administration and management to its highest level of performance.”

Pacific Life and Employee Navigator introduce innovations that transform traditional insurance operations, such as enrollment, case setup, data exchange, and evidence of insurability; as a result, the time for each process has been reduced from four to six weeks to an average of just 10-30 minutes.

“ This integration complements our vision for a superior benefits administration experience and allows brokers to realize true efficiencies that will help them run more effective and profitable agencies,” said George Reese, CEO, Employee Navigator. “ By building this integration to our optimal approach right out of the gate, Pacific Life has made it possible to significantly streamline the case setup process, resulting in time savings and increased data quality. Pacific Life joins over 400 integrated partners in helping to make our vision for the industry a reality."

Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business offers dental, vision, and group term life with accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D). Products coming soon include accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, and short- and long-term disability. To learn more about how Pacific Life is revolutionizing employee benefits with a friction-free, digitally native experience, visit www.pacificlife.com/workforcebenefits.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for more than 150 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 5,000 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 70,000 companies and 14 million employees and dependents. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com.

WB-103