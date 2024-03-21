Calm Waters AI Partners with Nebraska Cancer Specialists

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calm Waters AI, an autonomous Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding solution for providers, announced that its accuracy-enhancing technology has been implemented by Nebraska Cancer Specialists, a large regional specialty provider, and is now fully operational.

"We are excited to partner with the Calm Waters team to implement this technology seamlessly into our workflows,” said Dr. Robert Langdon, Practice President for Nebraska Cancer Specialists. “We anticipate that Calm Waters AI will take our coding and documentation to a new level of accuracy and compliance while saving time for our providers.”

The Calm Waters AI software solution brings speed, order, compliance, and standardization to the process of E/M coding for physician practices and other provider organizations. Calm Waters AI reads charts consistently and accurately and levels them in seconds, enabling physicians to review the results quickly. As a result, practice groups optimize chart accuracy and reduce audit risk while gaining up to an hour per provider each day that would otherwise have been spent on documentation.

According to reports from Mazars US, a nationally respected audit and advisory firm, Calm Waters AI consistently achieves 97% chart accuracy.

Nebraska Cancer Specialists (NCS) comprises more than 300 dedicated oncology experts who serve patients through 11 full-service cancer centers across Nebraska and Iowa. The group offers the Midwest’s first dedicated theranostics center, providing an advanced form of treatment in which a combination of radioactive drugs is used to diagnose and then deliver therapy for cancerous tumors.

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with a leader like Nebraska Cancer Specialists in optimizing their E/M coding accuracy and adding value to their organization,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI.

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI, a subsidiary of Montecito Medical, exists to take care of the providers who take care of all of us by simplifying and expediting the E/M coding process leveraging AI technology. Calm Waters AI is a part of a platform of solutions offered by Montecito Medical that enable providers to increase revenue, decrease costs and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.