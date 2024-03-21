Bixia Expands Trading Operations With Hansen

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce an expansion of its partnership with Swedish utility company Bixia. Under this agreement, Bixia will expand its trading capabilities by leveraging Hansen Trade’s modularity to add the FCR (Frequency Containment Reserve) and mFRR (Manual Frequency Restoration Reserve) Ancillary Services trading and automatic customer communication components. This expansion builds upon Bixia’s current deployment of Hansen Trade for intraday trading, initiated earlier last year.

The Hansen Trade FCR module enables Bixia to operate automatically in the FCR market, including automatic bid sending and trade-result handling. The FCR solution complies with the existing EDIEL-based bidding technology and also supports the new ECP (Energy Communication Platform)-based bidding that Svenska Kraftnät, the Swedish grid operator, will soon introduce – a change outlined in this recent blog.

The Regulating Power solution provided by Hansen Trade allows Bixia to operate in both the mFRR energy and mFRR capacity markets in an automated manner. The solution automates the mFRR bidding process and activation-request handling, including comprehensive visualisation and monitoring.

Eric Constantien, Head of Sales, Large Enterprises & Producers, Bixia, commented: “The seamless deployment of the Intraday Trading module within Hansen Trade earlier in 2023, and its reliability and comprehensive features, made it an easy decision for us to expand our partnership with Hansen further. Introducing Hansen’s FCR and mFRR trading modules will significantly upgrade our trading-related service and provide our customers with a modern trading service experience. Automation and streamlined processes also allow us to expand our business further.”

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: “We are pleased to see this expansion of our relationship with Bixia and the positive reception to our energy trading solution in the region – made possible by its multi-faceted, modular architecture. With dynamic market forces and a changing regulatory landscape in the Nordic region, Hansen Trade empowers companies like Bixia to keep their operations running seamlessly, with unparalleled agility and confidence.”

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities and run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy-trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Bixia

Bixia delivers 100 per cent renewable electricity to customers throughout Sweden. Bixia is one of the electricity companies in Sweden that buys the largest share of renewable and locally produced electricity. Bixia works actively to develop locally produced renewable electricity and is the electricity trading company that purchases the largest share of small-scale produced electricity in the Nordic region.

For more information, visit https://www.bixia.se/