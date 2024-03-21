Southern Illinois Associates Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR for Comprehensive Behavioral Health Tools

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Southern Illinois Associates selected eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR for its comprehensive behavioral health module capabilities and healow® patient engagement solutions. With eClinicalWorks, the practice is set to streamline its operations and improve patient care.

Southern Illinois Associates offers comprehensive psychiatry and behavioral health services with a mission to offer superior quality behavioral healthcare. Using the eClinicalWorks behavioral health module, the practice is equipped with the tools to provide patient-centered care, including:

A time capture feature in Discharge, Assessment, and Plan (DAP) notes with a flexible billing setup.

Third-party screening forms, including custom, state-specific, and clinic-specific questionnaires.

Treatment task tracking with integrated treatment plan review reminders.

The ability to manage the scheduling and documentation of group visits.

“At Southern Illinois Associates, we are continuously striving to improve our patients' healthcare experience,” says Dr. Sanjay Nigam, MD. “To fulfill our ongoing commitment to providing the highest standard of psychiatric care, we decided to partner with eClinicalWorks. The features built into the eClinicalWorks behavioral health module will help our practice increase efficiency and streamline documentation. The healow patient engagement solutions empower our patients, allowing them more flexibility with self-scheduling options.”

The fully integrated eClinicalWorks behavioral health module will help the healthcare professionals at Southern Illinois Associates with goal tracking, care plan reviews, patient and care team signoffs, and swift management for individual and group visits. The comprehensive solution holistically manages patients’ health and wellness, including lifestyle, daily activities, and home and community support by capturing patients’ behavioral health history.

About Southern Illinois Associates

Southern Illinois Associates is a psychiatry and behavioral health group practice with an expert team that comprises of two Psychiatrists, four Nurse practitioners, and four counselors or therapists. Their mission is to offer superior quality behavioral healthcare that patients recommend to their family and friends, and physicians prefer for their patients. They offer psychiatric evolution, psychotherapy, dementia and ADHD treatment, and more. For more information, visit the website.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow®

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.