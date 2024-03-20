SecEdge and Advantech Partner to Deliver AI Model Protection on NVIDIA Edge AI Platforms

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital security leader SecEdge and Advantech, a leading provider of AI computing systems, announced a partnership to deliver a complete chip-to-cloud security solution for edge AI.

Advantech, an Elite partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, has made available the SecEdge SEC-TPM solution in its MIC-AI inference system based on the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. This provides customers with an out-of-the-box solution that accelerates secure edge AI deployments. SEC-TPM is a firmware trusted platform module (fTPM) coupled with a secure provisioning service that ensures AI model security while reducing Bill-of-Materials BOM cost.

The solution brings a number of benefits:

AI Model Protection

AI models represent a large investment in intellectual property that must be protected from corruption or theft. Protecting AI at the edge presents a unique set of challenges. SEC-TPM protects AI models at rest and maintains AI model integrity with secure remote management.

Device Integrity

Device integrity is ensured with trust provisioning and management of SEC-TPM, eliminating the need for a discrete TPM chip or secure manufacturing facility.

Multi-Tenant Secure Device Access

The solution enables secure connectivity across applications with independent IPSec tunnels. For example, a traffic-monitoring application having several tenants could include: a camera vendor OEM (for camera software updates), an AI model developer (for model management), and the city (for secure access to camera feeds and model inferences).

SEC-TPM is integrated with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 including microservices for Jetson, providing a complete set of device security functions and features, including secure boot and firmware updates, failure recovery, encryption, credentials management, and cloud integration.

“SecEdge has a unique solution that provides AI model protection from chip-to-cloud,” said Magic Pao, Associate Vice President of the Industrial Cloud & Video Group at Advantech, “Our industrial customers and partners can develop and deploy innovative edge AI systems knowing that their solution and intellectual property are safe.”

“SEC-TPM is a perfect fit for Advantech, a trusted provider of innovative products and solutions,” said Sami Nassar, President and Co-CEO at SecEdge. “We are excited about this first step in an exciting partnership in securing edge AI.”

About SecEdge

SecEdge is a digital security SaaS Platform leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for Edge AI, Compute, Control, and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity. The SecEdge software-as-a-service platform provides a complete solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management, with connectivity via broadband internet or on-demand cellular data available anywhere.

About Advantech

Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)