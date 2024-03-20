Veolia awarded Europe's largest water management 12-year contract by SEDIF

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

The Greater Paris Water Authority (SEDIF) selected Veolia (Paris:VIE) for the management of its public drinking water service from 2025 to 2036, considering their offer as the best and most suitable for the challenges defined in their specifications through a vote that took place on January 25, at the end of the tender process. This contract, with a total value of 4 billion euros over 12 years, covers water distribution for 4 million residents in 132 municipalities in the Paris Region.

Veolia has mobilized the best of its resources to meet SEDIF's rigorous specifications and strong ambitions covering 4 main areas:

health, with optimal water quality;

the environment, for an exemplary ecological water service;

water pricing that preserves users' purchasing power;

governance, with even more shared management arrangements between the contracting authority and the delegate.

"In the ambitions defined by SEDIF, we fully find our purpose: to contribute to human progress, firmly aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations," says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. “We have come up with an offer of exceptional quality for the people of the Paris region, featuring numerous innovations and world firsts. It is also the most competitive offer in terms of quality/price for the consumer. Alongside SEDIF, with whom we share a vision and values for the water service of tomorrow, we are going to revolutionize the world of water. This contract testifies to Veolia's capacity for innovation and the expertise we are ready to deploy in the service of all our customers."

This signature shows that SEDIF has fully recognized Veolia's efforts to meet its requirements in the most efficient way possible, with nearly 150 major innovations including 10 world-firsts. The Group has relied on its international expertise to build the best solution adapted to the needs of SEDIF:

an unparalleled water quality , protecting the population and anticipating the quality standards for micropollutants, endocrine disruptors and drug residues, chlorine and limescale of the coming decades, thanks to a mix of low-pressure reverse osmosis and nanofiltration technologies.

, protecting the population and anticipating the quality standards for micropollutants, endocrine disruptors and drug residues, chlorine and limescale of the coming decades, thanks to a mix of low-pressure reverse osmosis and nanofiltration technologies. a personalized, thoughtful and solidarity-based water service of the future, using cutting-edge digital and artificial intelligence technologies, connected with communities, to offer a service tailored to different types of customers: condos, individual houses or businesses.

connected with communities, to offer a service tailored to different types of customers: condos, individual houses or businesses. an adaptive water service that takes account of climate change and the need to preserve water resources, with a network efficiency target of over 93%, i.e. less than 7% network losses. This is an unprecedented ambition for an underground network 8,000 km long, the distance between Paris and Beijing;

The "Club des Grands Services d'Eau du monde" will also be extended to 25 cities, to contribute to SEDIF's innovation strategy.

To build its offering, Veolia has also relied on excellent partners who have provided the best of their resources, particularly in terms of engineering, construction, and architectural design: OTV for the design of future membrane processes, engineering firms Merlin and Egis, construction and civil engineering companies Eiffage and Chantiers Modernes, and architecture firms MVRDV and Lelli.

