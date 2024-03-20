GameDriver and GlobalStep Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Game Development and QA Testing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameDriver® Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, and GlobalStep®, a global provider of art, development, quality assurance, localization and player support services for the games industry, today announced at GDC 2024 the signing of a strategic partnership to bring advanced testing solutions to game development studios worldwide.

The collaboration will streamline the testing process and ensure faster, more effective game development cycles. By leveraging GameDriver’s industry-leading test automation solutions and combining them with GlobalStep’s blend of technology, integrated people and processes, and global footprint, the partnership will address some of the most pressing challenges in quality assurance and development, including greater test coverage and improved testing consistency.

“Our partnership with GlobalStep allows us to bring unmatched automated testing solutions to the global gaming market,” said Robert Gutierrez, GameDriver’s co-founder and CEO. “Automated testing is undergoing a massive transformation within the gaming industry and the importance of adopting innovative solutions and processes with best-in-class companies cannot be overstated. This partnership is uniquely positioned to empower developers to accelerate growth and innovation within the gaming industry and will serve to ensure that games are not simply being tested, but that player gaming experiences around the globe are being perfected in a scalable manner.”

GameDriver’s platform, which is widely recognized as the best test automation solution for game engines, helps developers to quickly and efficiently find and fix issues in their work by automating the repetitive task of manually testing games, XR experiences, and other software solutions.

GlobalStep specializes in a rich slate of integrated gaming services, including art, development and design, quality assurance, localization and LQA, live ops, player support, and analytics. The company also offers tailored solutions in automation and development across multiple industries including education, finance, and healthcare.

“At GlobalStep we have always strived to not only deliver on service excellence, but also to stay ahead of the advanced technology curve our clients require,” said Gagan Ahluwalia, CEO of GlobalStep. “With the advent of new game engines, AI-led animation, continued growth in XR, along with the scale of games that are being released today, GameDriver’s platform coupled with our expertise at GlobalStep will provide rich coverage at each facet of the product life-cycle, giving developers a fully scalable testing solution.”

About GameDriver®, Inc.

GameDriver simplifies the bug-finding process for video games and extended reality (XR) experiences by automating tedious testing. GameDriver’s platform cleverly navigates through a game or experience, identifying problems and fixing them, all without a human having to repeatedly and manually test for bugs. GameDriver supports Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot, and helps developers on these platforms improve time to market and overall product quality. Find out more at https://gamedriver.io/.

About GlobalStep®

GlobalStep is a leading provider of creative and technical services to the games industry and focuses on client success through a comprehensive ecosystem of services that span the full game development lifecycle. Over the past two decades, GlobalStep’s services have evolved to include Game Design, Engineering, Art, Live Ops, Games QA, Localization, Player Support and Analytics. GlobalStep’s specialized gaming practice has helped over 350 game studios across the world to deliver amazing games across all platforms. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates worldwide with service locations across the globe. Learn more at www.globalstep.com.