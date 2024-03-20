Solo Brands Selects PMG as Media Agency of Record for Solo Stove

DALLAS & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”), a leading omnichannel lifestyle company with beloved brands such as Solo Stove, Chubbies, ISLE, Oru Kayak and IcyBreeze, announced today the addition of PMG to its esteemed roster of agencies. PMG, a global independent marketing solutions and technology company, has been appointed as the media Agency of Record (“AOR”) for Solo Stove, the Company's flagship brand. In this capacity, PMG will be responsible for the brand’s full-funnel media efforts – including integrated strategy, media planning & buying, as well as insights and technology – to drive Solo Stove’s long-term business growth.

Through the new partnership, Solo Brands aims to improve marketing efficiency, increase demand, and deepen the connection with consumers through effective holistic media planning and precision excellence in performance marketing. To service the account, PMG will leverage the data-driven insights and intelligence from its proprietary Alli marketing technology platform.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with PMG to unleash the full potential of our media capabilities and to improve our marketing effectiveness on Solo Stove," said Michael McGoohan, Chief Growth Officer and Executive Vice President of Solo Brands. “We believe Solo Stove has tremendous growth potential by leveraging a fully integrated marketing program, which will allow us to deepen our connection with existing consumers and engage new audiences. PMG's data-driven approach and track record of success with digitally native brands makes them the right media partner to expand our reach and secure long-term success for the Solo Stove brand."

The selection of PMG as the media agency of record is part of Solo Brands’ plan to evolve its marketing strategy and partnerships, under the Company’s new executive leadership. McGoohan joined the Company last month in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer, bringing more than 20 years of consumer goods marketing and strategy experience at companies including Mondelez International, Central Garden & Pet, and Performance Health.

“The Solo Stove brand and its leading portfolio of outdoor products have catapulted into the cultural conversation,” said George Popstefanov, Founder & CEO of PMG. “We want to capture that interest by pairing it with a strategic, data-informed media strategy to give it the pull-through it needs to help scale its growth through customer acquisition and increased brand engagement. We’re excited about the possibilities of what we can do together.”

Solo Stove adds to PMG’s deep retail industry expertise and portfolio of omnichannel customers which include Beats by Dre, Kohler, Rothy’s, and TheraBody.

About Solo Brands, Inc:

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through six lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks; and IcyBreeze, maker of portable air conditioning coolers.

About PMG:

PMG is a global independent marketing and technology services firm that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG uses business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, along with our proprietary marketing intelligence platform Alli, to deliver Digital Made for Humans™. With offices in New York, London, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of 900 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, Intuit, Experian, Whole Foods, Kohler, CKE Restaurants and Sephora has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek’s Media Plan of the Year.

Named to Ad Age’s 2023 A-List, MediaPost’s 2022 Independent Agency of the Year, and Adweek’s 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, PMG has grown through commitments to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. PMG is proud to be named among Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fortune’s 2023 #1 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing and Best Workplaces for Women, and to be the only company named to Ad Age’s Best Places to Work nine years in a row. For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.