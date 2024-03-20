Stratodesk Partners with Island to Offer Modern, Secure Alternative Workspace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratodesk, the leading innovator of an ultra-secure operating system (OS) for modern workspaces, today announced its new strategic partnership with Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, to offer customers an integration of the Island Enterprise Browser in its NoTouch OS. This combined solution provides a modern alternative to the legacy endpoint technology stack, empowering customers to enhance their secure NoTouch OS with an Enterprise Browser solution for complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile.

The modern enterprise is changing. While VDI and DaaS are still the go-to solutions for many enterprises, IT leaders are seeking alternatives due to increased complexity and rising costs driven by contract work, outsourcing, BYOD, web and SaaS application adoption, and hybrid workspaces.

Stratodesk and Island are offering customers an alternative choice to their traditional physical desktop, VDI or DaaS approach. Island’s Enterprise Browser is now available in NoTouch OS, adding an extra layer of security, control, and visibility when customers are accessing their SaaS and web applications from a secure NoTouch device. Customers using this solution will benefit from a simplified and flexible environment giving endpoints higher levels of security while being easier to manage and more cost effective to deploy and support.

“In the last few years, more and more enterprises have moved from thick apps to virtual desktop infrastructure, to Desktop-as-a-Service, and now to the Enterprise Browser. As the company at the forefront of this evolution toward a more modern, secure and seamless work environment, Island was the clear choice for our first enterprise browser partner,” said Steve Thompson, CRO at Stratodesk. “We look forward to offering this solution to customers seeking highly granular controls, simplified management, and lower costs.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in accelerating modernization in the enterprise,” said Richard Greene, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Island. “Stratodesk enables this evolution by modernizing and simplifying the OS — helping organizations lengthen the lifespan of their hardware investments and simplify operational complexity. Partnering with Island advances this evolution by modernizing the browser, the now de-facto access point for the majority of business-critical applications. Together, this partnership reduces cost and complexity with a more modern endpoint — empowering businesses to thrive in the modern era.”

“At XenTegra, we deliver top-tier solutions that empower organizations to navigate the complexities of modern work environments with ease, and Island and Stratodesk are part of that stronger security and easier management solution,” shared Andy Whiteside, CEO at XenTegra. “With Island’s Enterprise Browser seamlessly integrated into Stratodesk’s NoTouch OS, our customers can gain unprecedented control and security over their digital environments.”

Simultaneously with the product integration Stratodesk welcomes Island as a valued Stratodesk Plus member. Stratodesk Plus is an extensive ecosystem of fully integrated and certified partner solutions with NoTouch OS to ensure product compatibility and customer satisfaction in joint solutions. Stratodesk NoTouch OS including Island’s certified solution, the Island Enterprise Browser, is available immediately. Customers can get access to the solution by contacting their preferred channel partner or an Island or Stratodesk representative.

To learn more about the Island Enterprise Browser, visit here.

Explore Stratodesk Plus, our comprehensive technology partner program here.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing as well as IIoT and Automation use cases. The transformative NoTouch OS is the convergence of cost reduction through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, greater sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionized endpoint security, user experience, and productivity.

Led by forward-thinking and seasoned experts in end-user computing and enterprise security, Stratodesk is the go-to choice for top-tier organizations across various industries globally. With headquarters in San Francisco and a presence in Europe, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and Stratodesk PLUS certified technology solution providers worldwide. For more information on Stratodesk visit www.stratodesk.com.

About Island

Island is the pioneer and market leader of the enterprise browser market. Island’s Enterprise Browser is the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect, boosting both security and productivity. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Stripes, Georgian, Cisco Investments, Prysm Capital and Canapi Ventures – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.