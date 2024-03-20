Credo Technology Group to Showcase Latest Optical Solutions at OFC 2024

Credo Technology Group will showcase its latest optical solutions at the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference, taking place March 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center in booth 3601. (Graphic: Credo)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, will showcase its latest optical solutions at the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference, taking place March 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center in booth 3601.

Credo will be hosting meetings by appointment only in a private demo area. The company will demonstrate a live AI cluster representation showcasing servers connected via a three-tier backend switch network. The backend network will highlight a wide range of optical connectivity options including thirteen different optical transceiver and AOC products supplied by participating Credo customers.

The demonstration encompasses both top-of-rack (ToR) and end-of-row (EoR) network architectures employing 400G and 800G AEC and optical interconnectivity options for both 200G and 400G network interface cards (NICs). Also included for the switch-to-switch links, will be the first live public demonstration of 800G Linear Receive Optics (LRO) from three different transceiver vendors.

Credo invites all OFC conference attendees to visit its public display during expo hours in booth 3601 in the San Diego Convention Center from March 26-28th.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.