FPT and De Heus Partner to Elevate Security Operations in High-Tech Agribusiness

De Heus Vietnam COO Rick van der Linden (L) and FPT Software Europe CEO Tran Van Dung (R) at the signing ceremony attended by senior leaders of the Netherlands government during the economic mission to Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT and De Heus recently entered a strategic partnership to foster the agriculture giant's security operations.

The two firms will join forces to support De Heus’ Security Operations Center, focusing on the scope of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Leveraging FPT's prowess in technology and high-quality workforce, this movement will bolster De Heus’ capabilities in terms of system monitoring, security breach detection, and defense measures to effectively mitigate cyber risk and safeguard its information system and security data on a global scale.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for De Heus' digital transformation strategy amid rising cyberattack concerns in the manufacturing and agriculture industries. Both parties expect this to set a solid foundation for future collaborations in other areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and more to further advance De Heus' and the agriculture industry's growth.

Tran Van Dung, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe, said: “While all businesses want to scale their digital transformation initiatives quickly, doing so securely is equally imperative in the face of cyber threats. Leveraging our extensive expertise and demonstrated success in deploying SIEM projects for multinational corporations globally, we stand ready to optimize De Heus' security operations.”

Rick van der Linden, Chief Operating Officer of De Heus Viet Nam, shared: “Through this partnership, FPT and De Heus are committing to leveraging our collective expertise and resources to develop robust security frameworks that will withstand the test of time. Together, we will explore innovative solutions and best practices to enhance cybersecurity measures and protect against emerging threats.”

The signing ceremony was attended by the Netherlands Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Mark Harbers; Minister of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality, Christianne van der Wal; Chair of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, Ingrid Thijssen; and over 140 large enterprises from the Netherlands in pivotal fields of high-tech manufacturing, sustainable agriculture and food production, renewable energy, logistics, and climate adaptation and water.

Established its first office in 2008 in France, FPT has expanded its presence to 16 offices across 9 countries, serving over 70 leading businesses across Europe. Over the past decade, the tech firm has also been actively intensifying its local footprint and delivery capabilities through partnerships and acquisitions ventures, notably with the acquisition of RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of European energy giant RWE in 2014, and the French IT Consulting Firm AOSIS in 2023.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$2.17 billion and 73,000 employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

About De Heus

De Heus Vietnam, a member of Royal De Heus Group, has been proud to be Vietnam's leading animal feed supplier since 2008. De Heus provides farmers comprehensive nutritional solutions to help improve livestock productivity and product quality. With a team of experienced experts and a modern factory system, De Heus is committed to providing high-quality animal feed for all types of animals, from livestock, poultry, and aquaculture to pets. De Heus' reputable brands, such as De Heus, Windmill, Koudijs, Con Cò, and Anco, have become familiar to Vietnamese farmers. De Heus always accompanies Vietnamese farmers, aiming towards developing a sustainable and prosperous agriculture.