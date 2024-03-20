United States Steel Honors Employees for Community Service with Donations to Charitable Organizations

Tyrell Anderson, an operational excellence engineer at U. S. Steel Gary Works in Gary, Indiana, is the U. S. Steel United by Service 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) named its Volunteer of the Year along with 12 Service Champions for their community service in 2023 as part of the company’s United by Service initiative. To honor the winners, U. S. Steel is donating to the charitable organization of each employee’s choice. U. S. Steel is donating $15,000 on behalf of the Volunteer of the Year and $5,000 on behalf of each of the 12 Service Champions. Overall, U. S. Steel is awarding $75,000 to charitable organizations in recognition of employee volunteers companywide.

The United by Service initiative was launched in January 2021 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service and to highlight the impact our colleagues are making in the communities where our facilities operate. In 2023, U. S. Steel employees across the company volunteered more than 20,000 hours of their time.

Tyrell Anderson, an operational excellence engineer at U. S. Steel Gary Works in Gary, Indiana, was named the United by Service 2023 Volunteer of the Year. U. S. Steel is donating $15,000 to his chosen charity, the Decay Devils, dedicated to preserving, restoring, and repurposing historic structures in Northwest Indiana. Anderson said, “ Decay Devils has been giving back to the community for eight years. We have received numerous awards, but nothing compares to recognition from the home team. I’m grateful for U. S. Steel recognizing our efforts, and I look forward to making the company and the region proud.”

Employees Francisco Mata, Jeremiah North, Joseph Petrovich, John Castellano, Robert Sterns, Jeremy Dickson, James Borkowski, Michael Castner, Coleen Davis, David Mutnansky, Monika Moravanská, and Jozef Topol’ovský make up the twelve Service Champions who showed extraordinary dedication to their communities in 2023.

Information on our Volunteer of the Year and Service Champion honorees, sorted by location, is below.

Pennsylvania

James Borkowski, an operating technician at Mon Valley Works – Clairton Plant. As vice president and safety officer for Vigilant Hose Company Number One, Borough of Port Vue Volunteer Fire Department, he works to improve fire protection and first responder service in Allegheny County. He oversees the operation of 15 drones and is a founding member of the department’s dive team.

Michael Castner works as a utility technician for Mon Valley Works – Clairton Plant. He is a dedicated volunteer at the Monessen Volunteer Fire Department and works to ensure his community is safe. This year, he helped fundraise to upgrade safety equipment.

Coleen Davis, environmental manager at Mon Valley Works – Edgar Thompson Plant, dedicates her time to the Braddock Carnegie Library Capital Campaign. Alongside her team, she is working to raise $21.4 million for a comprehensive renovation of the Braddock Carnegie Library. Scheduled to open to the community in 2025, the Braddock Carnegie Library will serve as a space where Mon Valley families can gather safely.

David Mutnansky is a fire and security technician at Mon Valley Works – Edgar Thompson Plant. He serves as the assistant chief of the Forbes Road Fire Department. In 2023, the department became a licensed EMS agency and certified Rescue Service for Pennsylvania thanks to Mutnansky’s work. Committed to excellence, 75% of his firefighters are certified at the national level.

Indiana and Michigan

Tyrell Anderson, named the United by Service 2023 Volunteer of the Year, works as an operational excellence engineer at Gary Works. Serving as the president of the Decay Devils, he works alongside his team to revitalize abandoned buildings in Northwest Indiana.

Jeremiah North works as a cold mill operator at U. S. Steel Great Lakes Works. He is the vice president of the Flat Rock Rotary. In 2023, he secured scholarships for multiple high school seniors and fundraised for the local historical society and animal shelter.

Joseph Petrovich is a manager at U. S. Steel Gary Works – Midwest Plant, specializing in IT and plant systems. Leading two major fundraisers for Porter County Special Olympics, he raised over $25,000. His service enables athletes to compete alongside a team, and access resources like health screenings and nutrition education.

John Castellano works as utility technician at U. S. Steel Gary Works – Midwest Plant. The president of the Munster Little League, he provides a fun and safe environment for kids to play baseball. In 2023, alongside his team of volunteers, he worked to improve the baseball facilities by adding turf, allowing for more games to be played and less rainouts.

Minnesota

Robert Sterns is an oil lab analyst at U. S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations – Minntac. He serves his community as the director of operations for Fishing with Vets, a non-profit organization that gives veterans the opportunity to meet new people and enjoy the outdoors. He helped raise $60,000, enabling 200 veterans to participate in fishing trips.

Jeremy Dickson is an expediter at U. S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations – Minntac. He is a volunteer and event coordinator for Ronald McDonald House. Through dedicated fundraising, he enables families to be near their hospitalized children while they undergo treatment.

Arkansas

Francisco Mata is a combustion engineer at Big River Steel Works. A mentor for high school students exploring post-grad careers, Mata has dedicated hundreds of hours to Centro Hispano de Jonesboro and is a member of the Northeast Arkansas Hispanic Professional Network. Additionally, he raised $6500 for Hispanic high school and college students.

Slovakia

Monika Moravanská is an executive manager at U. S. Steel Košice. She dedicates her time as a volunteer for the Children’s Heritage Railway working to clean up the area surrounding the historic railway, renovate wagons, and improve the playground near the railway.

Jozef Topol’ovský works as a product engineer at U. S. Steel Košice. He serves as the artistic and organizational manager for the Parchovianka Village Folklore Group. Working to preserve the cultural heritage of his community, he encourages young people in the village of Parchovany to celebrate traditional folk culture and advocates for cultural recognition.

Thank you to our United by Service honorees and every U. S. Steel volunteer for your selfless dedication to our communities.

