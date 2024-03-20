Multinational Financial Services Company BBVA Consolidates Technology Solutions with Domo to Support its Digital Transformation Journey

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), one of the largest global financial services institutions in the world, consolidates technology solutions with Domo to help the company – and its more than 121,000 employees – reach its digital transformation goals.

BBVA has a presence in more than 25 countries, including a strong leadership position in the Spanish market as Mexico’s largest financial institution, and with leading franchises in South America and Turkey. With such a large and complex business operation, BBVA needed to tackle a variety of operational challenges as part of its digital transformation initiatives, including the organization of extensive amounts of customer information and consolidating various data sources and systems. Domo enabled the financial institution with a simple, tangible and secure path to connecting global teams, developing new key performance indicators (KPIs), democratizing access to customer feedback data and more.

As technology upends the traditional relationship between banks and their clients, BBVA has made significant progress in overhauling customer experiences to align with their changing needs. In addition to enabling BBVA with a platform to easily access customer data, Domo also helps BBVA measure and comprehend its customers' digital interactions in the BBVA app. With the ability to easily and intuitively share key insights with the entire organization, BBVA has seen increased productivity in day-to-day operations.

“With a company as complex as BBVA, it can be hard to adapt to new technologies or processes. This becomes especially apparent when considering the large number of teams and regions we have, each one of them with different needs, connecting to very different data sources and their own internal processes,” said Elena Alfaro, Global Head of Data and Advanced Analytics in Client Solutions at BBVA. “While we used to find it hard to align data from different teams and departments, with Domo, every employee is now able to have the data and access they need, and employees can work together without the need for expensive or overly complicated initiatives.”

Domo empowers BBVA leadership to present all the key messages related to their Net Promoter Score (NPS) and non-financial KPIs, so that employees across the organization have visibility into client satisfaction. Additionally, by integrating information from the thousands of customer queries BBVA receives each month, Domo sheds new light on the financial services institution’s performance. The data integration in Domo saves time and minimizes operational risk associated with its previous manual reporting and assessment processes.

“When we spoke to BBVA about their specific needs, we learned that they have a range of cross functional key metrics and specific program metrics that help them keep track of changes to their customers,” said Mark Maughan, SVP of customer success, Domo. “Domo enables all BBVA employees with easy access to important and relevant data, and helps them keep a pulse on their metrics through data experiences that drive better business decisions and multiply business outcomes.”

To learn more about how multinational institutions like BBVA are using Domo to improve business operations and data visibility, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.