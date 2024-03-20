AWS, Accenture and Anthropic Join Forces to Help Organizations Scale AI Responsibly

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AI company Anthropic are coming together to help organizations—especially those in highly-regulated industries including healthcare, public sector, banking and insurance—responsibly adopt and scale customized generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their organizations to speed innovation, improve customer service, and make workforces more productive, while keeping data private and secure. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AI company Anthropic are coming together to help organizations—especially those in highly-regulated industries including healthcare, public sector, banking and insurance—responsibly adopt and scale customized generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their organizations to speed innovation, improve customer service, and make workforces more productive, while keeping data private and secure.

Through this collaboration, organizations can access Anthropic’s AI models through Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies and Amazon via a single application programming interface. In addition, organizations will gain access to a broad set of capabilities they need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy and responsible AI. Services and accelerators from Accenture provide the ability to customize and fine-tune Anthropic’s Claude models to support specific client needs, including Accenture’s new generative AI switchboard. This will enhance Claude's capabilities for industry-specific applications in areas like knowledge management, forecasting and analysis and regulatory document generation. These accelerator services will enable clients to get their generative AI use cases into production faster than starting from scratch.

Teams across Accenture, Anthropic and AWS will also help clients with prompt and platform engineering, providing best practices on how to deploy customized models on Amazon Bedrock or Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service that brings together a broad set of tools to enable high-performance, low-cost machine learning for any generative AI use case. Additionally, more than 1,400 Accenture engineers will be trained to be specialists in using Anthropic’s models on AWS, allowing them to provide end-to-end support for clients deploying generative AI applications.

“Generative AI will drive new ways of working and we are continuing to uncover new value for our clients each day by deploying and further adapting the technology to our clients’ operations,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our collaboration with AWS and Anthropic brings everything together for clients to move faster from experimentation to value realization. We see the biggest potential for our model customization service in highly regulated industries, where AI models need to be tailored to adhere to specific compliance, accuracy and safety requirements.”

The three companies are already delivering impact in the public health space for clients like the Department of Health for the District of Columbia. “We have teamed up with Accenture to build a custom, intelligent ‘Knowledge Assist’ chatbot, powered by Claude on Amazon Bedrock,” said Andersen Andrews, chief information technology officer of the District of Columbia Department of Health. “Available in English and Spanish, the chatbot currently allows employees and residents to ask natural language questions and more quickly and accurately get precise answers regarding health delivery programs, for instance, for vaccinations and nutrition services. This is helping the District of Columbia Department of Health increase engagement with DC residents as America’s healthiest city.”

The collaboration has developed industry-specific AI solutions that leverage Anthropic’s state-of-the-art foundation models running on AWS’s advanced cloud services to meet specific business needs with speed and scale. For example, the Accenture intelligent underwriting and claims solution for insurance companies is powered by Claude. Running on this advanced model improves accuracy of document ingestion, provides better customer feedback and enables faster processing.

Accenture, through its Center for Advanced AI, has been providing automation and AI to organizations through its AI Navigator and GenWizard platforms. Leveraging Claude and AWS, Accenture has added generative AI capabilities to these platforms to bring new levels of automation to application development, model customization and business process reengineering—driving efficiencies for joint clients.

Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services, AWS, said, “Generative AI is proving to have a positive impact on organizations around the globe to drive innovation, including businesses in highly regulated industries. Through bringing together the expertise of Accenture, the most advanced generative AI models from Anthropic and AWS as the world leading cloud provider, we are helping organizations responsibly and securely accelerate the development and deployment of generative AI applications while lowering cost and time to market.”

Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic, added, "Senior leaders are looking to rapidly define their AI strategy and competitive advantage. Our efforts with AWS and Accenture provide the swiftest path for enterprises to responsibly deploy powerful generative AI systems. By combining Anthropic's focus on model performance and safety, AWS's approach to security and reliability, and Accenture's deep domain expertise with technical know-how, we aim to build tailored solutions that enable key use cases.”

Today’s news builds on Accenture and AWS’s more than 15-year relationship and the recent news that Anthropic has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation-led company with 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company based in San Francisco. Our interdisciplinary team has deep experience across machine learning, physics, policy, and product. Together, we create reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, an AI assistant focused on being helpful, harmless, and honest. Learn more about Anthropic at anthropic.com.