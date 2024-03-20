parcelLab Announces parcelLab Order Tracking for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--parcelLab today announced it has launched Order Tracking for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to better serve customers and control the end-to-end customer journey. parcelLab users can leverage Order Tracking for Customer Service to empower customer service agents to resolve order delivery questions faster, freeing them to focus on revenue-generating activities while enhancing the customer experience and reducing overhead costs.

parcelLab Order Tracking for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=f74ef457-c4c2-4c25-a5da-e2e9fde09bf9.

parcelLab Order Tracking for Salesforce

Order Tracking for Salesforce provides customer service agents with a unified view of all relevant orders and return information – including product details, shipping status, prior communications, and the customer’s full order history. Multiple package shipments are presented in a simplified view with the most critical deliveries or disruptions highlighted. Order details and status updates are automatically displayed in the app. A multi-faceted search further reduces call handle times by allowing agents to find details by order or tracking number, customer email, or name. Additionally, color-coded status updates help agents quickly scan for the most relevant information related to the inquiry.

Comments on the News

“parcelLab is reimagining the post-purchase customer experience by enabling brands to meaningfully connect with customers following a purchase – from order delivery to return. Our platform significantly cuts down on where is my order/where is my return (WISMO/WISMR) inquiries to reduce customer order anxiety during the eCommerce journey and slashes enquiry handling time by up to 20%, or an average of two minutes per enquiry,” said Tobias Buxhoidt, Founder and CEO of parcelLab. “Our Order Tracking app for Salesforce Service Cloud customers improves the agent and customer experience by providing a unified dashboard to view any relevant order and returns information and ensure a speedy resolution to customer service inquiries.”

parcelLab Order Tracking for Salesforce Service Cloud is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by increasing order tracking visibility and control for customer service agents," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico’s, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.