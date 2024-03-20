WeVideo Announces Enhanced Collaboration with Richland School District Two

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeVideo, a leading cloud-based interactive video platform, is pleased to announce Richland School District Two’s (Richland Two) addition of interactive capabilities to their existing multimedia creation toolset, marking the district’s further investment in innovative teaching and learning practices.

WeVideo has been a key partner of Richland Two for over nine years, providing educators and students with powerful multimedia creation tools to enhance creativity, collaboration, and learning outcomes. Through this partnership, WeVideo has become an integral part of Richland Two's technology-infused educational ecosystem, empowering teachers and students to produce high-quality video content for educational purposes.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, WeVideo recently introduced its interactivity features to Richland Two's educators, allowing for a more immersive and engaging learning experience. The addition of interactivity enables teachers to create interactive videos with formative checkpoints, assessments, and other interactive elements, providing students with immediate feedback and fostering deeper engagement with the content.

"We are thrilled to further enhance our collaboration with Richland Two and support their commitment to innovative teaching practices," said Kevin Knight, Chief Executive Officer at WeVideo. "By integrating our interactivity features into their educational workflow, we aim to empower educators to create dynamic and engaging learning experiences that inspire students to retain content and maximize their learning."

Richland Two has embraced WeVideo as a versatile tool for video creation and collaboration across various subject areas. With the recent adoption of WeVideo's interactivity features, Richland Two educators are poised to further leverage the platform's capabilities to create interactive and engaging learning experiences that meet the diverse needs of their students.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with WeVideo and explore new possibilities for enhancing teaching and learning through interactive video content," said Nichole Porter, Technology Integration Specialist at Richland School District Two. "The addition of interactivity features will enable us to create personalized and engaging learning experiences that empower students to actively participate in their learning journey.” She also noted that the technology has already replaced some of their outdated interactive processes previously used.

With a focus on proficiency-based learning and a commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in education, Richland School District Two continues to lead the way in leveraging technology to transform teaching and learning. The collaboration with WeVideo exemplifies Richland Two's dedication to providing educators and students with innovative tools and resources to thrive in the digital age.

For more information about WeVideo's educational solutions and partnership opportunities, please visit www.wevideo.com.

About WeVideo:

WeVideo is the leading cloud-based multimedia creation platform revolutionizing video creation experiences worldwide. Trusted by over two-thirds of the top 100 school districts in the U.S. and by hundreds of higher education institutions and private sector enterprises in over 60 countries, WeVideo empowers users with robust editing, collaboration, and sharing capabilities. In 2022, WeVideo acquired PlayPosit, adding interactive video capabilities to further enhance engagement, content retention and productivity for its diverse customer base. Interactivity allows users to create dynamic and interactive video projects and promotes active user participation, comprehension, and enhanced outcomes. With an intuitive interface and robust functionality, WeVideo enables seamless collaboration and teamwork while offering a centralized multimedia creation platform that empowers users to maximize their time and inspire learning through compelling, engaging, and easy-to-build content. Learn more at www.wevideo.com.

About Richland School District Two:

Richland School District Two (Richland Two) is a premier educational institution located in Columbia, South Carolina. Committed to excellence in teaching and learning, Richland Two serves a diverse community of students and families, providing innovative educational programs and opportunities that prepare students for success in a rapidly changing world. With a focus on personalized learning, technology integration, and student-centered instruction, Richland Two empowers students to achieve their full potential and become lifelong learners and leaders.