indie Semiconductor Announces Strategic Investment in AI Processor Leader Expedera

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced a strategic investment in Expedera Inc, a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP). The partnership will deliver customized artificial intelligence (AI) enabled processing capabilities for sensing solutions targeting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and includes a commercial agreement to integrate customized Expedera OriginTM NPU processing solutions into future indie products.

According to S&P Mobility, by 2029 over 50 percent of vehicles will incorporate Level 2 and above driver automation capabilities, representing a $28 billion ADAS semiconductor opportunity. Deployment of these ADAS systems - driven by safety regulation and New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) - mandates high performance, power efficient AI-based object detection and perception processing to enable functions including Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) and Driver and Occupant Monitoring (DMS/OMS).

Expedera’s Origin NPU solutions will enhance indie’s growing multi-modal ADAS silicon and software portfolio with advanced Neural Network (NN) processing capabilities. Origin’s unique packet-based architecture brings deterministic performance and efficient power, area and memory resource utilization to on-chip NN processing compared to typical layer-based approaches. The partnership will deliver scalable NPU single-core performance capabilities to indie’s portfolio over 100 TOPS.

“Our mission has always been to deliver best-in-market NPU solutions alongside premier partners, which is why we are so thrilled to welcome this new strategic investment and commercial agreement with indie,” said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. “As the clear leader in the Autotech market, there is no better partner for our Origin solutions than indie.”

"Since its founding in 2018, Expedera has established itself as the best-in-class, field-proven NPU solution provider," said Donald McClymont, indie co-founder and CEO. "As we examined the AI opportunity within the automotive market, it became apparent that Expedera’s highly innovative solutions are ideally matched to enabling indie’s ADAS portfolio with customized, high-performance neural processing capabilities. We are excited to team with Expedera and deliver unprecedented AI-enabled sensing solutions to indie’s global customer base.”

The minority investment will include adding Donald McClymont to Expedera's Board of Directors.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partner and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan and China.

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major performance, power, and latency improvements while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Third-party silicon validated and customer-proven in well over 10 million devices, Expedera’s solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive. Expedera’s Origin Neural Processing Unit products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and customized to unique customer use cases and requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, China, Taiwan and Singapore. Visit https://www.expedera.com

