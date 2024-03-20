CIM Group Sells 139,502-Square-Foot Cold Storage Warehouse Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has sold a 139,502-square-foot cold storage warehouse facility which it recently completed at 6900 AWG Way in Fort Worth, Texas. The modern, state-of-the-art warehouse sits on an approximately 14.42-acre property which CIM acquired in 2020 as part of its acquisition of the adjacent 1,128,162-square-foot Junction 20/35 logistics center which it continues to own and operate.

CIM Group designed and constructed the warehouse to provide the modern features in-demand by the growing logistics industry. The building features 36’ clear ceiling heights, with 36 dock-high doors and layout conducive to temperature-controlled cold storage use. The property also provides 43 trailer storage spaces and 106 automobile parking spaces.

6900 AWG Way is situated at the nexus of Interstate 20 and Interstate 35, which provide access to other areas of Texas and the greater Southern United States as well as to three airports: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and Dallas Love Field. Its location is also convenient to rail transportation and two major intermodal facilities, BNSF Intermodal Facility and Alliance Global Logistics Hub.

For 30 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused investing approach by utilizing its broad expertise in owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to enhance communities throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.