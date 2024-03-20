Banuba's TINT Virtual Try-On Platform Boosts Océane's Add-to-Cart Ratio by Over 600%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Océane, a leading Brazilian beauty brand, has experienced a significant increase in its add-to-cart ratio thanks to the implementation of Banuba's TINT virtual try-on technology. While the industry benchmark for this metric typically hovers around 3%, Océane has managed to achieve an impressive 20.15%.

The success of this initiative can be attributed to the seamless integration of TINT into Océane's online store, allowing customers to virtually try on concealers and foundations before making a purchase. The positive response from consumers has prompted Océane to expand the use of this technology to other product categories in the near future.

TINT offers realistic products in other categories as well:

Lipstick/Lip gloss

Blush

Eyeliner

Eyeshadow

Eyelashes

Mascara

Eyebrows

Skincare

Nail polish

Jewelry

Sunglasses/Eyeglasses

Headwear

These items can be tried on separately or as a complete look. Moreover, TINT includes an advanced recommendations AI, suggesting specific items that will complement the appearance of each individual.

The successful integration of TINT together with the high quality of the products led to Océane quickly selling out the entire stock of its latest concealers and foundations, with customers asking for more.

About Océane

Océane is a Brazilian beauty manufacturer and retailer based in Sao Paulo. It makes both cosmetics and skin care products that are high-quality, affordable, and cruelty-free. Océane received high praise from customers and endorsements from celebrities like Sabrina Sato and Nadia Tambasco.

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 7 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Besides online try-on solutions for makeup, headwear, jewelry, glasses, and more, it offers a Face filters SDK and Video Editor SDK – ready-made modules to apply effects and edit videos.

Banuba official blog: https://www.banuba.com/blog

Banuba on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/banuba

Banuba on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BanubaFaceAR