T-Mobile Helps Drive Local Change with Over $12 Million in Hometown Grants

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today revealed its next Hometown Grant recipients, with 275 communities across 46 states now part of the exclusive crew that will receive funding and support to fuel local projects that help people connect and innovate. And since providing more than $12 million in Hometown Grants since the Un-carrier kicked off its five-year commitment to small towns in April 2021, the Un-carrier is well on its way to hitting the program’s $25 million mark.

Hometown Grants is T-Mobile's way of giving people who live in small towns and rural communities a chance to transform the places they call home. Through community development initiatives across infrastructure, education, technology, environment and more, the Un-carrier is helping to create a stronger and more resilient future for communities nationwide —and is now extending its impact to include towns in Louisiana, Massachusetts and Nebraska.

Here are the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Jacksonville, Ala.: Build a gazebo at the Public Safety Complex Lake, to provide a covered outdoor space for fishing enthusiasts and community gatherings.

Camden, Ark.: Revitalize an empty lot and former library space into an outdoor community green space, with a strong emphasis on community engagement, environmental sustainability and recreational opportunities.

Russellville, Ark.: Renovate the Riggs-Hamilton American Legion Post 20, updating the 90-year-old building's interior with ADA accessible restrooms.

Ukiah, Calif.: Transform the United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC) Resource Center into a warm, home-like environment for those impacted by a disaster, including lounge areas, new cozy furniture, upgraded technology and toys and games for children.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Conn.: Plan and develop a Business Tech Center for The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN) community, aimed at supporting tribal entrepreneurs with tools and resources to turn business ideas into successful, strategically planned business ventures.

Cordele, Ga.: Complete historic building renovations for the new home of the Culture Arts Center, a hub for community services, afterschool programs and cultural arts festivals.

Hogansville, Ga.: Revitalize the historic 1937 Royal Theatre, with upgrades to the building's electrical so it can serve as a theatrical hub for the community and increase downtown vitality.

Clinton, Iowa: Restore and reopen the Vince Jetter Community Center, providing expanded outstanding programs and services to underserved youth and families in the community.

Spencer, Iowa: Transform the Spencer Public Library courtyard into a musical garden, providing an interactive and inclusive outdoor space in the heart of downtown Spencer.

Angola, Ind.: Expand the existing Imagine Alley, in partnership with the City of Angola, Easterseals RISE and Relic Emporium, by creating a vibrant mural promoting kindness and inclusivity.

Argos, Ind.: Launch the "4-H Poss-ABILITIES Program," crafted to offer inclusive youth livestock and exhibit building experiences, pairing K-12 grade special needs students with 4-H youth mentors, providing enriching opportunities in both livestock care and exhibit development throughout Marshall County.

El Dorado, Kan.: Complete the District Stadium, an outdoor venue dedicated to hosting a variety of entertainment and wiffleball events for the community and visitors.

Hammond, La.: Install a public address communications system at Chappapeela Sports Park, to ensure the safety of the community.

Northampton, Mass.: Install artistic lighting installation on railway underpass in downtown Northampton to enhance walkability and the physical connection of Main Street.

Hattiesburg, Miss.: Renovate the playground at Vernon Dahmer Park and restore the fire-damaged pavilion for community events and gatherings.

Laurel, Miss.: Create the Laurel-Jones County Library Bookmobile, a refurbished trolley enabled to provide technology on the go for those living in underserved, rural areas across the county.

McComb, Miss.: Establish the first-ever McComb Museum of Music, renovating an existing Main Street building to highlight the community's local artists and musical history.

Goldsboro, N.C.: Install automatic doors at the Wayne Opportunity Center, providing a safe, accessible and inclusive environment for the community.

Hickory, N.C.: Update the Samuel William Davis, Sr. Multipurpose Field at Taft Broome Park, making improvements to the field's turf, PA system, netting and fencing, to provide an enhanced facility for sports and community events and preserve the rich history of the former Ridgeview High School.

Murphy, N.C.: Revamp the new Cherokee County Sharing Center food pantry building, including restrooms and a large wash sink for produce, to continue to provide nutritious groceries to families in need.

Columbus, Neb.: Construct an all-inclusive community playground in the heart of downtown near the Columbus Community Building which houses the public library, children's museum, city hall and more.

Lovelock, Nev.: Renovate Amherst Park, creating a fitness court with new fitness equipment to provide the community with a dedicated outdoor space to promote physical wellness.

Independence, Ore.: Enhance the community experience at Sunset Meadows Nature Park by building a new accessible play area that will promote nature and community bonding.

Herminie, Pa.: Establish a comprehensive career training lab within Yough School District that will provide training opportunities for local youth, prepare students for the workforce and foster economic career growth within the community.

Sun Prairie, Wis.: Install solar panels on the renovated Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce building, providing a sustainable energy solution while continuing to foster connections and growth in the community.

To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile partners with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to assess applications based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations. Each quarter, T-Mobile awards 25 Hometown Grants to small towns with populations of 50,000 or less. To apply for a Hometown Grant, visit here.

T-Mobile's commitment to small towns goes beyond Hometown Grants, with initiatives like Project 10Million, which offers free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to eligible students to help close the digital divide. Plus, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Business Internet give homes and businesses across the country access to reliable and affordable broadband option.

In addition, T-Mobile is boosting its largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network in communities across rural America, recently announcing expanded Ultra Capacity 5G network performance for nearly 60 million customers over nearly 300,000 square miles from Auction 108. And for the first time, T-Mobile is lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G in counties like Scott County, Kansas, Pennington County, Pennsylvania, and Marathon and Portage County, Wisconsin.

For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants. And to see how Hometown Grants are creating change, go here.

