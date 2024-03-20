Field Services Provider Creates Connected Experiences for Frontline Workers with AI-powered UKG Technology

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced that Senske Services, a field services provider with dozens of locations in several U.S. states, is creating a great place to work for frontline workers with AI-powered UKG technology that deepens their connection to the organization.

Senske is a 75-year-old lawn, tree, and pest control company. The vast majority of its employees work in the field collectively servicing hundreds of clients across four states — and rarely step foot in the office — which means it’s critical they have access to technology that supports and engages them wherever they are scheduled to work.

“ Our workforce is constantly on the move, taking care of customers, so it’s important we take care of them by providing meaningful ways to stay connected to the business, and that's exactly what UKG Pro does,” said Malia Goes, vice president of HR for Senske Services. “ UKG helps Senske be a great place to work by empowering our people from the from the moment we first connect — starting with recruiting and then onboarding — and giving them convenient, anywhere-access to important information such as paystubs, timecards, and the ability to clock in and out of shifts and request time off through their mobile device.”

In an industry known for high turnover, having the right technology in place to attract and retain talent is critical. Senske says Pro makes it easy for managers to not only find and hire the right people but stay in constant communication with them throughout the hiring process, and thereafter, in support of a great workplace experience.

“ For recruiting, we rely solely on UKG, which works flawlessly,” said Goes. “ We leverage Pro to communicate with candidates, schedule interviews, send offer letters, and conduct background checks, then easily move them into onboarding, which is far superior to any other onboarding solution on the market. It has saved us a lot of time as we hire hundreds of employees each year.”

Once onboarded, and throughout their career, Senske is committed to creating opportunities for engagement and learning for field staff through the UKG Pro mobile app, as well as providing access to unique offerings that help workers take care of themselves and their families.

“ UKG helps us support our employees’ personal and professional needs with access to tools like UKG Wallet, a financial wellness platform that gives them access to on-demand pay and earned wages, so they can make the healthiest financial decisions,” said Goes. “ They can also complete safety trainings and access various learnings on demand from their phones without us having to schedule meetings or schedule time for them to come into the office. This has increased our overall retention and engagement and allows us to interact with our people wherever they are, at any given time, in a way we just weren’t able to before UKG.”

In addition to recent technology innovations to the Pro suite — including the introduction of UKG Bryte, an AI-powered sidekick that leverages GenAI to provide guidance and serve up insights to employees and managers — another big differentiator for Senske is the support and services it receives from UKG.

“ Not only did UKG deliver the right product to meet our current and future needs as a growing organization, we also chose UKG because of its commitment to service and partnership,” said Goes. “ We benefit from having dedicated experts available when we need them as well as access to the UKG Community to connect and network with other customers. UKG has really delivered on its Partner for Life promise.”

" Frontline workers are crucial to the workforce and the economy, which is why it’s more important than ever that technology is designed with their unique needs in mind,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “ As a human-centered suite, UKG Pro promotes employee wellbeing as organizations increasingly strive to optimize their connection with deskless workers. Senske Services has proven that putting people first isn’t just good for business, it’s key to building a healthy, thriving, great place to work.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 customers across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and cloud culture solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

