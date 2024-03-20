A&W Restaurants Selects PAR Technology’s Data Central® to Propel Growth

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company providing unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants, proudly announces that A&W Restaurants, Inc. has chosen PAR Data Central’s® for Enterprise Reporting and Analytics, setting a new standard for data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency in the restaurant industry.

In a move that highlights A&W's commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence, the renowned restaurant chain known for its signature root beer and classic American fare has embraced PAR Data Central's powerful reporting engine. This transformative collaboration underscores A&W's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge solutions to drive growth and innovation across its organization.

“A&W has grown to need an extra layer of insights across the organization that is maintenance-free, reliable, accurate, and fast,” said Brett Allan, Senior Director of IT and Analytics at A&W Restaurants. “PAR Data Central's Enterprise Reporting & Analytics module allows us to get a high-level picture for our Restaurant Support Center to understand what factors are driving the business.”

This milestone also highlights A&W's role as a valued customer of both PAR Brink POS® and PAR Data Central, illustrating their embrace of the Operator Cloud concept. By seamlessly integrating these solutions, A&W maximizes operational efficiency and gains actionable insights into key metrics, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.

Betsy Schmandt, President and Chief Operating Officer of A&W Restaurants, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "With Data Central, we are equipped to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation based on robust, data-driven insights. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing our teams with the most advanced tools available in the industry."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with A&W with the addition of Data Central to Brink POS,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Leveraging these products will drive insights at A&W with our better together strategy."

With PAR Data Central, A&W Restaurants is poised to drive informed decision-making, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences, solidifying their position as a leader in the restaurant industry.

PAR Technology and A&W Restaurants come together to enhance customer experiences by seamlessly integrating PAR Brink POS and PAR Data Central. This "better together" approach exemplifies the effectiveness of PAR's unified commerce solutions, liberating businesses from system complexities, fostering innovation, and emphasizing PAR's commitment to customer success.

About A&W Restaurants

Founded in 1919, A&W is America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All-American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

Visit awrestaurants.com and awfranchising.com for more information.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.