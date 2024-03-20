Planet Expands Strategic Partnership with SynMax, Offering Customers AI-Enhanced Vessel Identification, Classification, and Smart Surveillance Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that they have expanded into a new strategic partnership agreement with SynMax, a Houston-based satellite analytics and intelligence company. This marks an evolution in Planet’s previously announced partnership with SynMax, providing data for energy industry intelligence and dark/spoofing vessel tracking.

The specialized agreement enables Planet to sell an analytics tool for vessel monitoring and classification to their customers. Through this unique offering, Planet customers will be able to leverage the combined strength of Planet’s unparalleled satellite data, enhanced with SynMax’s proprietary artificial intelligence, for a first-of-its-kind solution, named Theia. This product will offer comprehensive data-informed intelligence for the maritime domain, providing actionable intelligence and the ability to roll back time across the maritime domain.

"We're excited for this strategic partnership with SynMax, bringing together Planet's unique dataset and SynMax's algorithms to provide maritime domain awareness around the world," said Kevin Weil, Planet President, Product & Business. “For our customers, timely and accurate data regarding maritime events can enable efficient market operations and enhanced security measures.”

Planet owns and operates the largest fleet of Earth observation imagery satellites, capturing a scan of the Earth on a near-daily basis. With a deep archive of high-cadence Earth imagery, stretching back over years, Planet users observe trends and identify patterns of change. With this robust dataset, SynMax is able to digest and process Planet data to identify and classify ships across the world, delivering customers with maritime insights for strategic planning on a customizable web-based platform.

“This new strategic agreement enables us to scale our maritime solutions,” said Brendan Moore, CEO at SynMax. “With Planet as the broadest collectors of over ocean imagery and SynMax utilizing the most advanced analytics to identify and track tens of thousands of vessels each day, together, we are providing a game changing capability for maritime domain awareness.”

SynMax processes more Planet open water data than any other Planet partner, enabling broad area management of our seas. This data helps identify light, gray, and dark vessels, track illicit ship-to-ship transfers, and monitor illegal fishing operations. Through integrated multi-source intelligence fusion, the solution provides advanced insights into vessel spoofing and dark vessel tracking capabilities as ships fail to transpond accurate Automatic Identification System (AIS) positions.

Earlier this month, Planet announced that it was awarded a contract by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific for the use of this vessel detection technology. NIWC Pacific will integrate Planet and SynMax’s data and technology into their SeaVision platform to gain situational awareness of key areas of interest throughout the Pacific Ocean. Further, SynMax has applied a subset of its Theia technology to meet the unique requirements of the NIWC Pacific project.

Together, Planet and SynMax aim to open new possibilities for insurance companies, sanctioning bodies, ministries of security, maritime operators, and investment firms looking to gain situational awareness regarding clandestine commodity flows.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day and make change visible, accessible, and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 950 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

About SynMax

SynMax is an innovative intelligence company that provides actionable intelligence to the energy and maritime sectors. SynMax specializes in leveraging advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence against satellite imagery and large datasets. In doing so, they automatically monitor marine activity at an unparalleled scale across whole oceans, extracting and synthesizing actionable intelligence at an otherwise unimaginable speed. With a foundation in delivering comprehensive ground truths rather than predictions, SynMax's innovative approach sets new standards in the industry.