Jack Daniel's and McLaren Racing Unveil 2024 Edition of Limited Tennessee Whiskey Bottle

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jack Daniel Distillery today unveiled the 2024 edition of a limited Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle to commemorate its partnership with McLaren Racing. Available in Formula 1 race markets across the globe and select states in the U.S., the limited edition Tennessee Whiskey features new packaging and design with a papaya twist on the iconic Old No. 7 logo and dynamic striping to celebrate the new race season.

“We’re proud to celebrate the continued partnership between McLaren and Jack Daniel’s, two brands known around the world for representing a spirit of boldness and authenticity,” said Jamie Butler, Jack Daniel’s Global Brand Director. “Together, we’ve created unmatched fan experiences around F1 races and are looking to build upon that success and accelerate in the new race season.”

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Jack Daniel’s as they release another limited-edition bottle,” said Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing. “The launch of last year’s bottle was a huge success, and it is great that we continue to launch unique and exciting activations for our fans globally.”

The limited edition McLaren Racing commemorative bottle is Jack Daniel’s classic Tennessee Whiskey grain bill of 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley, bottled at 80 proof (40% abv). Distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the whiskey is mellowed drop by drop through 10 feet of charcoal before maturing in new, American white oak barrels handcrafted to the highest standards. It will be available in a 1L bottle in select markets across the U.S. as well as a 1L and 700mL size in F1 race cities internationally.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Bonded, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand. Visit www.jackdaniels.com for more information.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

