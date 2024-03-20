Fish Head Farms, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution and Sales Agreement With D&K Products, Inc.

CRANSTON, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fish Head Farms, Inc is announcing an exclusive sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with D&K Products, Inc, for FISH SH!T. The agreement between the companies is for the golf and turf markets in Iowa, Nebraska, and Western Illinois.

Fish Head Farms manufactures, markets, and distributes FISH SH!T, the most robust beneficial bacteria product available for use in the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant Industries. With over 4,000 specific and distinct species of microbes in every bottle, and billions of microbes in every dose, FISH SH!T is 100% organic, OMRI, CDFA, USDA Bio Preferred, and CFIA certified.

The unique combination of microorganisms in FISH SH!T provides a range of benefits to grasses and soil. The microbes in FISH SH!T are designed to break down complex organic and synthetic matter and release essential nutrients into the soil. FISH SH!T aids grass growth and development by increasing root growth, root diameter, soil water holding capacity, microbial activity, and nutrient availability.

There are over 15,000 golf courses in the United States, with approximately 1,000 courses in Nebraska, Iowa, and Western Illinois. FISH SH!T provides a unique opportunity for golf course superintendents to utilize the product on all areas of the golf course and helps with improving germination rates, enhancing root zones, boosting nutrient availability, ensuring compliance in areas where NPK usage is not allowed, and providing a product which is safe to use near waterways and aquifers.

Joe Blanchard, Fish Head Farms Chief Revenue Officer, said “We are thrilled to partner with D&K Products. As we continue to expand our distribution network across the country, working with D&K Products provides an opportunity to distribute and sell FISH SH!T in the Nebraska, Iowa, and Western Illinois geography, with a well-respected partner who has been working with golf and turf industry professionals for over 30 years.”

Doug Krantz, President of D&K Products, added “We are very excited to add FISH SH!T to our portfolio, which reinforces our mission of providing the highest quality products and services to the golf and turf markets. Adding new and innovative products gives us the continued opportunity to offer solutions to help our customers meet the demands of intensive turf management in the Upper Midwest.”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture, organic processes, and eco-friendly technologies, to bring unique and effective products to the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant industries.

ABOUT D&K PRODUCTS

D & K Products (www.dkturf.com) was started in 1981 out of the home of Steve Krantz, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company. After 40 years, D & K Products currently has 30 employees and services Nebraska, Iowa and Western Illinois from four locations. The corporate office is located in Des Moines, Iowa, with additional warehouses in Omaha, Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities.