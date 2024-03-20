Datricks Empowers FORVIA HELLA to Automate Risk Detection for Business Process Transformation Leveraging SAP Signavio Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datricks secured FORVIA HELLA, an international automotive supplier and company of the FORVIA Group, as a new customer. Utilizing the SAP Signavio portfolio, this strategic collaboration showcases Datricks' commitment to delivering cutting-edge, data-driven risk detection and mitigation solutions. Aimed at automating internal controls for FORVIA HELLA, this initiative will drive business transformation, enhance transparency, and significantly reduce audit efforts.

SAP Signavio is a leading solution suite in the business process transformation space. It helps organizations to transform in an agile and holistic way by performing process analysis and mining, modeling processes and journeys, establishing governance, and automating execution. Integrating with the SAP Signavio suite, Datricks’ solution will empower FORVIA HELLA to unlock the potential of transactional integrity, aligning with the company’s acceleration and process transformation program.

Leveraging the integration with SAP Signavio, Datricks’ solution empowers FORVIA HELLA to automate risk identification and mitigation across processes and source systems, providing comprehensive insights into risk posture and process weaknesses. It enables automatic control integration, monitors controls, and alerts on emerging risks. Risks and controls are identified by Datricks and then pushed into the SAP Signavio Process Manager dictionary to be attached to processes during modelling. Over time, it gauges control and process effectiveness, fostering proactive risk management.

“We are excited to partner with Datricks to implement a comprehensive solution for risk management and process improvement that seamlessly integrates with SAP Signavio,” said Heiko Laessig - EVP Risk, Internal Control and Process Management, FORVIA HELLA. “We are confident and have already witnessed that this solution will help us identify and mitigate risks, improve our processes, and ultimately achieve our business goals efficiently.”

“We are delighted to welcome FORVIA HELLA as a new Datricks customer,” said Roy Rozenblum, Datricks Co-Founder and CTO. “Following our successful POC, we were able to automatically find within a few days significant insights and alerts of risks in the transactional processes. As a result, we automated mitigating controls and Datricks is continuously monitoring FORVIA HELLA’s processes for continuous improvement and protection.”

“Our partnership with Datricks is a valuable one, providing our customers with an end-to-end solution that integrates with the SAP Signavio portfolio and enables financial business risk mining and process management to support both internal controls and process transformations,” said Manuel Taechl - Product Lead, SAP Signavio. “The solution will provide added value to their business transformation.”

About Datricks

Datricks Risk Mining is a data-driven SaaS solution that guarantees continuous financial compliance with a click of a button. The solution is designed for financial teams that struggle to find and control risks as they occur. Risk Mining enables organizations to gain clarity on their business processes and controls, adapt quickly to the continually evolving internal and external environments and impact the business bottom line.

