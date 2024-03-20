WithMe Partners with Groundwork Organic Coffee Roasters to Bring SipWithMe to Los Angeles Multifamily Apartment Homes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WithMe, a leader in technology-enabled amenities for multifamily communities, today announced its entrance into the Los Angeles market with its innovative bean-to-cup coffee solution, SipWithMe. WithMe’s exclusive coffee partner for the region is Groundwork Organic Coffee Roasters, a leader in Certified Organic, ethically sourced specialty coffee.

Through the partnership, residents at participating multifamily communities in Los Angeles can visit the SipWithMe machine in their common area for access to over 20 barista-quality beverages – all at the touch of a button. Property managers at these communities have a cost-effective and time-saving amenity solution to elevate the living experience for their residents.

“SipWithMe’s launch in Los Angeles represents a significant step in WithMe’s mission to make top-tier and convenient coffee accessible to every multifamily community in the country,” says Jim Carbone, Vice President of Operations at WithMe. “Our partnership with Groundwork Organic Coffee Roasters speaks volumes of our desire to collaborate with local roasters who are not only at the forefront of coffee excellence but also committed to ethical and sustainable practices.”

A 2024 Statista survey reports about 73 percent of American consumers report drinking coffee every day, and multiple industry surveys rank coffee amenities at the top of multifamily renter wishlists.

SipWithMe makes a daily dose of coffee hassle-free for multifamily residents and property staff. Ordering coffee is fast and simple, typically taking less than 60 seconds. The solution’s Cup Allowance feature gives residents the perk of free coffee, with limits that support cost control for the property. Fresh coffee and ingredients are regularly delivered, the machines are monitored remotely, and live support is available seven days a week. Additionally, usage data makes it easy for owners to track return on investment.

“Partnering with SipWithMe gives us the opportunity to help Los Angeles multifamily residents enjoy the highest quality, ethically sourced, Certified Organic coffee they know and love in a new and innovative way,” says Eddy Cola, CEO of Groundwork.

SipWithMe serves multifamily properties across dozens of U.S. markets, including most major metros. To learn how you can add a SipWithMe to your community, contact WithMe.

About Groundwork Organic Coffee Roasters

Established in 1990, Groundwork’s mission is to ethically source and share exceptional, certified organic coffee that inspires people to work hard, dream big, and make an impact in the world. Above all else, Groundwork’s coffee must meet a rigorous quality standard. A proud B Corp, Groundwork only makes coffee that is Certified Organic, Directly Traded and Ethically Sourced. Where they can, Groundwork purchases from farms certified sustainable by Rainforest Alliance. Groundwork is deeply involved in the long process of getting coffee into your cup—from farms to co-ops to the local Groundwork community. They never settle for anything less than the best coffee possible.

For more information about Groundwork Organic Coffee Roasters, visit www.groundworkcoffee.com/.

About WithMe, Inc.

WithMe, Inc. makes people’s lives better every day through convenient, technology-powered amenities for the multifamily industry and beyond. WithMe’s PrintWithMe and SipWithMe solutions make resident printing and coffee simple, helping property management leaders deliver an elevated living experience and meet evolving resident needs for remote/hybrid workspaces while simultaneously decreasing spend, controlling costs, and saving time for staff. PrintWithMe powers printer amenities and staff solutions at thousands of multifamily, cafe and coworking locations across all 50 states. SipWithMe, now available in major markets, is disrupting the coffee amenity category. WithMe is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, appearing on the list for the past three consecutive years, as well as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner.

Learn more at www.withme.com.