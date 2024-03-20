Accelsius™ Forms Strategic Partnership with Equus Compute Solutions (ECS) to Meet Growing Demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelsius™, whose patented direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems enable unprecedented, high-performance computing and compute density for data center and edge computer operators, today announced a strategic partnership with Equus Compute Solutions (ECS) to help meet the demand from data centers for advanced, innovative liquid cooling solutions.

As the demand to support compute-intensive AI and machine learning workloads increases, there is a critical need for enterprise-grade, resilient and reliable liquid cooling systems in data centers. Accelsius’ NeuCool platform delivers mission-critical, high-performance server cooling, North American supply chain and manufacturing and a portfolio of enterprise-class professional services.

This partnership will pair Accelsius’s best-in-class direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology with ECS’ services, including server and rack integration services, deployment and commissioning services and overall technical and customer support services to data center operators.

“We have long admired ECS’ high degree of technical aptitude, and we share their vision on the shift from air cooling to direct-to-chip liquid cooling,” said Josh Claman, Accelsius’ CEO. “Their tremendous relationships with server OEMs, along with extensive experience in high-performance computing environments, make them an ideal partner.”

“Central to the ECS mission is innovation. We offer our customers the best compute and integrated technology solutions for today’s rapidly evolving data center challenges,” said Jay Lawrence, CEO of Equus. “By integrating Accelsius™ liquid cooling systems into our offerings, we are extending our high-performance server cooling solution to address the critical energy saving and performance expectations our customers demand.”

This partnership is part of Accelsius’ Accelerate Partner Program, which guides customers through their journey from air to liquid cooling by bringing together industry-leading systems integrators, OEMs, cooling solutions specialists and other data center IT providers throughout the United States and Canada.

About Accelsius

Accelsius empowers data center and telecom operators to meet their business, financial, and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers a patented direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling technology with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid & intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius' US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements & continued uptime. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accelsius/

About Equus Compute Solutions (ECS)

ECS designs, builds, and deploys the digital infrastructure that keeps companies relevant, viable and growing. From individualized computing, data center infrastructure and liquid cooling to AI enablement, telecom systems and 5G management, our customer-first approach delivers solutions that form, fit, and function seamlessly. Our investment in Innovation has produced advanced and comprehensive offerings in Telecom/5G/6G from Edge (MEC) to Core, AI/ML solutions including PoC/development environments and Immersion Cooling. ECS accelerates solutions development through our Innovation Center and Labs, bespoke platform development capability and our deep ecosystem of technology and deployment partners. Learn more at https://www.equuscs.com/.