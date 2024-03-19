LambdaTest and Inflectra Partner to Offer Enhanced Application Lifecycle Management Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, and Inflectra, a global market leader in IT Software Lifecycle Management solutions, announce their strategic partnership to revolutionize the way development teams manage and deliver software projects.

The integration of LambdaTest and Inflectra's SpiraTeam forms a unique solution that covers the essential facets of software development, such as managing programs and portfolios, collecting requirements, planning releases, managing test cases and issues, setting baselines, and handling task workflows, all within a unified framework.

Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are excited to announce our strategic technology partnership with LambdaTest, a global leader in automated testing. By combining LambdaTest's powerful cross-browser testing platform with SpiraTeam's intuitive project management software, we aim to provide developers and teams with a seamless workflow, ensuring efficient testing and project delivery. Together, we will help businesses to scale the delivery of their critical software with speed, quality, and low risk."

In response to this collaboration, Mayank Bhola, Head of Products and Co-Founder at LambdaTest, shared his insights on the impact of this integration: "This partnership with Inflectra is a significant milestone for us at LambdaTest. By integrating with SpiraTeam, we are creating a synergy that will redefine efficiency in software development and testing processes. This robust solution promises to streamline workflows and enhance the quality of outputs, ultimately leading to successful project deliveries."

This strategic partnership will benefit a diverse group of users, ranging from developers to project managers, by equipping them with tools that are both powerful on their own and even more functional when combined. The collaboration smooths the transition from project management to testing stages, guaranteeing the delivery of software products of superior quality in reduced timeframes.

For more information about the integration with LambdaTest, visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/spirateam-integration/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across a wide range of different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, visit https://lambdatest.com

About Inflectra

Inflectra offers a suite of intuitive, turnkey enterprise solutions to manage the entire software lifecycle. Its industry-leading products for application test management, test automation, and lifecycle management help customers streamline their operations, allowing developers, testers, and managers to allocate their time and resources to business-critical assignments. Among our most popular products is SpiraPlan, giving you the ability to synchronize what matters with agile program development. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the United States, Inflectra now has offices in more than 10 countries, along with a global partner network that covers more than 5,000 customers worldwide.