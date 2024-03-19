EA SPORTS FC™ Announce New Sponsorship of UEFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, in celebration of Women’s History Month, EA SPORTS FC announced a new sponsorship deal with long-standing partners UEFA, to become title partners of their Women In Football Leadership Programme (WFLP).

Now in its tenth year, the WFLP is an annual week-long programme, supported by the IMD Business School, aimed at advancing the careers of women capable of influencing the football industry, both today and in the future. The programme has been running since 2014, benefitting over 240 women so far.

This year’s programme, in partnership with EA SPORTS FC, will take place in August at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, supporting over 30 women from across the football industry, with candidates selected based on their future potential in the world of football. Involving key-note speeches from existing leaders in the industry, a variety of group training sessions, as well as one-on-one-coaching, the WFLP is designed to improve leadership skills, encourage networking and build self-confidence in order for the participants to achieve their full potential.

Andrea Hopelain, GM & SVP of Publishing at EA SPORTS says: “Women’s History Month is all about celebrating the achievements of women and what better way for us to do this than partner with UEFA to support this fantastic programme. In line with this year’s Women’s History Month theme of inspiring inclusion, we’re really proud to be paving the path for women within our organization and the wider industry to become leaders in the world of football.”

Thomas Junod, Head of the UEFA Academy adds: “We are thrilled to welcome EA SPORTS FC as the new presenting partner for our well-established UEFA Women in Football Leadership Programme. This unparalleled initiative champions the advancement of women poised to shape the future of football, offering a dynamic platform for exchange, networking, and empowerment. The inclusion of participants from EA SPORTS will inject fresh, innovative ideas and perspectives into our conversations.”

This programme sponsorship builds on multiple commitments from EA SPORTS FC to champion women in football, following on from the EA SPORTS Women’s Football Summit in 2022, at which a number of initiatives were announced, as well as this year’s addition of women into Ultimate Team™ in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Further details on this year’s programme will be announced via our EA SPORTS LinkedIn channel and on the UEFA Academy website.

