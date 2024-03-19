SecEdge and AAEON Expand Partnership with AI Model Protection on NVIDIA Jetson-Powered Platforms

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital security leader SecEdge has announced that AAEON, an industry leader in embedded Edge AI systems, will offer its SEC-TPM Edge AI security solution on the AAEON BOXER platform, a line of fanless embedded AI systems. SEC-TPM is a firmware TPM (fTPM) solution coupled with a secure provisioning service that ensures AI model security while reducing BOM cost.

With the expansion of this strategic partnership, AAEON’s line of embedded Box PCs, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ system-on-modules, will be available pre-configured with SecEdge Edge AI security software.

The solution brings a number of benefits:

AI Model Protection

AI models represent a large investment in intellectual property that must be protected from corruption or theft. Protecting AI at the edge presents a unique set of challenges. SEC-TPM protects AI models at rest and maintains AI model integrity with secure remote management.

Device Integrity

Device integrity is ensured with trust provisioning and management of SEC-TPM, a fTPM, eliminating the need for a discrete TPM chip or secure manufacturing facility.

Multi-Tenant Secure Device Access

The solution enables secure connectivity across applications with independent IPSec tunnels, e.g., a traffic monitoring application with several tenants: a camera vendor OEM (for camera software updates), an AI model developer (for model management), and the city (for secure access to camera feeds and model inferences).

SEC-TPM is integrated with NVIDIA JetPack™ 6.0, which includes microservices for Jetson, providing a complete set of device security functions and features, including secure boot and firmware updates, failure recovery, encryption, credentials management, and cloud integration.

“Security is critical as Edge AI deployments accelerate,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President at AAEON. “SecEdge’s unique device-to-cloud solution enables our customers to protect AI models in an efficient and cost-effective way.”

“Our long-standing partnership with AAEON is leading the market with an out-of-the-box security solution for Edge AI,” said Sami Nassar, President and Co-CEO at SecEdge.

About SecEdge

SecEdge is a digital security SaaS Platform leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for Edge AI, Compute, Control, and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity. The SecEdge software-as-a-service platform provides a complete solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management, with connectivity via broadband internet or on-demand cellular data available anywhere.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.