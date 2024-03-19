LuskinOIC Partners with the Center for Cerebral Palsy at UCLA to Host Annual Cerebral Palsy Professional Conference and Family Forum on March 23

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebral palsy is the most common childhood physical disability in the United States, with nearly 10,000 new children diagnosed every year. On Saturday, March 23, 2024, LuskinOIC and the Center for Cerebral Palsy at UCLA will offer education for professionals, people with cerebral palsy and family members affected by cerebral palsy. The conference takes place during National Cerebral Palsy Awareness month.

The Professional Conference portion of the symposium kicks off at 8AM with a focus on “Evidence-Based Interventions,” addressing topics including physical therapy, surgical management of the knee, muscle pathology and stiffness, spasticity managements, and the effects of neurotoxins on muscle morphology. Continuing education units for attending therapists will be provided by the PT Board of California.

The symposium’s Family Forum begins at 1PM and is designed for children and adults with cerebral palsy and their families, Center for CP social workers, Inclusive Sol and California Children’s Services will lead a panel discussion. Attendees will learn about patient advocacy, accessing available resources, why promoting evidence-based pediatric therapy matters and other shared interests.

Both sessions will feature keynote speaker, Diane Damiano, PT, PhD, FAPTA, Chief of Functional and Applied Biomechanics Section within the Rehabilitation Medicine Department of the National Institutes of Health. She is a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and has published more than 80 papers in peer-reviewed journals.

Additional speakers from the UCLA/LuskinOIC’s Center for Cerebral Palsy include Rachel Thompson, MD, Director; Eileen Fowler, PhD, PT; Kristen M. Reider, PhD, PT; Lindsay Pietruszewski, DPT; Maya Newman MD, MS and Christine Caron, PT, DPT, PCS.

Community partners whowill be on-site to provide resources at the family forum include Inclusive Sol , Abilitease, Active Life, Angel City Sports, Cerebral Palsy Foundation, CP Camp, Disability Rights California, Go Baby Go, LA City Department of Disability, Lanterman Regional Center, Painted Turtle Camp, PlayLA, Shane’s Play/Inclusion Matters, and SoCal Trykers.

The Saturday, March 23 symposium will be held at LuskinOIC’s Downtown LA campus at 403 West Adams Blvd. Registration is required for both the Professional Conference Agenda & Registration and Family Forum Agenda & Registration.

Symposium sponsors include the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the Shapiro Family Foundation, and the Tarjan Center.

For more information about the Institute, please visit luskinoic.org and follow us @LuskinOIC

About LuskinOIC

Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC) was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the LuskinOIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at LuskinOIC.org.

About Center for Cerebral Palsy at UCLA

The Center for Cerebral Palsy is dedicated to improving motor function in children and adults with cerebral palsy and related movement disorders through a program of timely diagnosis, comprehensive assessment, and individualized treatment. It is one of the few interdisciplinary clinics in Southern California that evaluates and treats people with cerebral palsy throughout their lifespan.