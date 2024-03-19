TriValley Medical Group and Golden Valley Health Centers Expand Value-based Care in Central California

MERCED, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriValley Medical Group (TVMG), a leader in value-based care, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Golden Valley Health Centers (GVHC) through the acquisition of a majority stake in Sequoia Health IPA. Sequoia Health IPA is a collaborative venture with GVHC, California’s leading Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the Central Valley region that provides care to more than 145,000 patients.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing access to healthcare and improving clinical outcomes for the region's most vulnerable populations by strengthening value-based care initiatives and streamlining healthcare operations. Efforts will focus on better integrating primary and specialty care networks and broadening service availability to patients with Medicare, Medi-Cal, and Commercial plans, with the goal of delivering higher quality care through more efficient coordination across the continuum of care.

TVMG will provide expertise and support to GVHC in the form of contract management, care model development, technology integration, and data analysis. GVHC seeks to benefit from shared best practices, managerial and administrative support, and improved workflows while maintaining control over clinical and operational decisions.

This joint effort is supported by TVMG’s advanced care platform and provider-centric tools, reinforcing GVHC’s network of over 200 healthcare providers. The goal is to bridge the health equity gap across the Central Valley community by providing accessible, high quality, value-based healthcare services.

Jonathan Dinh, MD, MBA, CEO of TriValley Medical Group, stated, "This partnership is a step forward in offering quality care to communities in need. It’s about sustainable, efficient, and quality healthcare for all. We could not be more proud to have such a quality partner in GVHC. They have been a trusted name in healthcare, serving the central valley for over 50 years. Building upon this foundation, we are committed to continuing the vision set forth under Tony Weber’s leadership. Together, we're embarking on a journey that respects the legacy of GVHC while driving forward innovations that meet the evolving healthcare needs of the community."

Tony Weber, MBA, CEO of Golden Valley Health Center, commented, "Joining forces with TriValley Medical Group marks a significant moment in community healthcare. Dr. Dinh’s value-based care expertise and patient centered approach will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to those we serve. We are thrilled to be affiliated with a medical group whose culture aligns with our mission and values."

This initiative also aligns with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) goal to move all Medicare beneficiaries into accountable care relationships by 2030, aiming to reduce hospital and emergency room visits, deliver cost-effective services, and improve patient outcomes through shared data.

About TriValley Medical Group

TriValley Medical Group (TVMG), established in 2002, is a provider of value-based care solutions to patients and providers throughout California. Physician-led and unwavering in its commitment to patient wellbeing, TVMG ensures a high healthcare experience through education, prevention, and accountability while significantly improving patient outcomes. Through their innovative practices, they demonstrate excellence while reducing inefficiencies, redundancies, and waste in healthcare.

About Golden Valley Health Center

Golden Valley Health Centers (GVHC) is a leading not-for-profit, federally qualified health center (FQHC) deeply rooted in California's Central Valley since 1972. GVHC oversees a comprehensive network of 46 health centers across Merced, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin counties. This network includes specialized services such as five school-based health centers, two freestanding women’s health centers, twelve dental clinics, programs dedicated to homeless healthcare and other comprehensive services. GVHC is a highly respected organization, committed to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to those in need. GVHC is committed to making a profound impact on community health and well-being through compassionate care and innovative health solutions.