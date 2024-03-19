Carpe Data announces extended relationship with The Hanover to Optimize Claims, Flag Fraud

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carpe Data, a pioneer in the realm of emerging and alternative data for insurance, today announced their extended relationship with The Hanover Insurance Group. The renewal marks a five-year milestone for the firms in their joint effort to optimize claims processing and uncover novel fraud techniques.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is ClaimsX, Carpe Data’s advanced fraud detection and claim monitoring technology that leverages publicly available web data for real-time assessment and decision making from first notice of loss to resolution. With ClaimsX at its disposal, The Hanover’s claims team can quickly append their own data with evidence sourced from publicly available content online to supplement loss facts, leading to swifter claim resolutions and happier customers.

“Data-driven decisions are at the core of The Hanover’s claims management strategy, enabling us to optimize processes and deliver on our promises. Carpe Data's ClaimsX helps gain additional insights from our claims data,” remarked Doug L. Kratzer, Vice President of Claims at The Hanover.

Max Drucker, CEO and Co-Founder of Carpe Data, commented, “The nature of personal claims is constantly evolving, and so are the tactics that try to game the system. At Carpe Data, we’re committed to outpacing them all, and our extended partnership with The Hanover marks our dedication to providing only the highest value insights for our customers.”

Collaborating with insurance carriers to navigate the chaotic, ever-expanding data landscape, Carpe Data contextualizes online data bringing it into focus. They transform online information into predictive and actionable data, enabling automation and improving insurance outcomes across the policy lifecycle. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Carpe Data employees span the US, UK and Portugal with a commitment to helping insurers achieve peak efficiency. See how Carpe Data works to improve insurance outcomes at www.carpe.io or on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.