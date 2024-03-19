Liquidmetal Technologies and Amorphology, Inc. Enter into a Manufacturing License Agreement

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), On March 15, 2024, Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Amended License Agreement to expand its existing agreement with Amorphology, Inc., a developer and producer of specialized BMG applications based in Pasadena, CA.

The Amended License Agreement grants Amorphology a non-exclusive royalty bearing license to utilize the Company’s technology to manufacture and sell amorphous metal parts and components.

“Amorphology looks forward to its enhanced and optimized partnership with Liquidmetal Technologies, bringing deep materials science and amorphous metals expertise, high precision manufacturing capabilities, and a domestic US production facility, to meet increased demand in the aerospace, defense, medical device, and robotics industries. This optimized partnership will enable both companies to gain greater market traction and allow for more widescale adoption of amorphous metal technology,” said Glenn Garrett, Amorphology CTO.

“We are extremely excited about having Amorphology as our global partner in advancing amorphous alloy technology. Not only will the Company be able to take advantage of a new revenue stream, but the partnership will allow us to have a local, US manufacturing source to pursue applications that would otherwise be prohibited due to customers requiring US manufacturing as well as legal and/or geo-political restrictions. This gets us one step closer to having our technology be adopted on a mass scale,” said Tony Chung, CEO for the Company.

For a complete description of all of the terms and conditions of the Amended License Agreement, please refer to the 8K which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is the leading developer of parts made with bulk amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as bulk metallic glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to develop amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

About Amorphology

Amorphology, a NASA JPL/Caltech spinoff based in Pasadena, California, is a leader in manufacturing ultra-precision metallic parts using amorphous metals, also known as bulk metallic glasses (BMGs), through breakthrough manufacturing processes such as injection molding, additive manufacturing, and coating. Parts Amorphology makes with BMG exhibit high hardness, high strength, unmatched elasticity, strong wear resistance, and high corrosion resistance.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.