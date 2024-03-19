TSB Chooses Spiral to Transform Everyday Banking into Community Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Tioga State Bank (TSB), a leading community bank with a 160-year legacy, nationally recognized for its innovative digital banking solutions and deep commitment to community empowerment. TSB’s partnership with Spiral will serve to further amplify their community impact by empowering their customers and businesses to turn their everyday purchases into local impact and introducing them to an innovative online Giving Center featuring local nonprofit charities.

By integrating Spiral's Everyday Impact™, TSB empowers its customers and businesses to round up their everyday purchases to support their favorite causes, directly benefiting local nonprofits and community initiatives, such as alleviating hunger, rescuing animals, and helping community members experiencing poverty. In addition, TSB’s new Giving Center enables account holders to easily donate to their preferred charities, organizations, and educational institutions directly from their online bank accounts. Customers and businesses can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We're thrilled to offer innovative solutions that not only elevate how our customers engage with our financial solutions but also provide easy ways to positively impact local nonprofit causes," said Robert M. Fisher, President and CEO at TSB. "We're not just enhancing the digital experience — we're empowering our community to make a real difference they can feel good about."

By integrating with Spiral, TSB is driving awareness and donations to local nonprofits throughout the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Pennsylvania, directly from the bank’s customer base and spearheading positive change throughout their local communities.

"TSB has established deep philanthropic connections within their local communities, and we’re happy to support and amplify their efforts through our innovative Impact-as-a-Service™ platform," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "By highlighting local nonprofits through their banking ecosystem and simplifying charitable giving, they are elevating awareness of their critical missions while boosting their customer engagement and growing deposits from both consumers and businesses."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please click here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform that enables banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to grow deposits and increase digital engagement through community and environmental impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can easily embed community impact and sustainability into any bank account, debit card, or credit card to amplify their community impact and increase engagement and revenue. Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of customers and businesses to contribute to a better world.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech visionary entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About TSB

Tioga State Bank (TSB), with 100 employees and $547 million in assets, provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with eleven conveniently located community offices in Broome, Chemung, Tioga, and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is www.tiogabank.com and phone number is 1-888-303-4872. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.