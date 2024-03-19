The MolinaCares Accord donates $250,000 to Family Resource Center of North Mississippi in support of maternal health care.

TUPELO, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, recently presented $250,000 to Family Resource Center of North Mississippi in support of maternal health programs and the creation of a maternal health navigator position to assist underserved women throughout north Mississippi over the next four years.

The navigator will serve as a resource for pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and their families as they navigate the complexities of the medical and social care systems. A valuable partner, the navigator will guide expecting moms through their prenatal and postnatal journeys and help educate them and their birthing companions about the birthing process, while ensuring they receive the best care available.

“The MolinaCares grant will make a real difference by connecting expecting moms to the resources they need for healthy outcomes for both mother and child,” said Shelia Davis, executive director of Family Resource Center of North Mississippi. “We appreciate Molina and their partnership.”

Eighty percent of pregnancy-related deaths in Mississippi between 2016 and 2020 were deemed preventable, according to a report by the Mississippi Maternal Mortality Review Committee.

“MolinaCares is committed to advancing the health and well-being of women across Mississippi,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “Through this program, we can provide meaningful interactions and interventions that will make a significant impact on overall quality of life for new and expecting mothers.”

About The MolinaCares Accord

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About Molina Healthcare of Mississippi

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2018. The Company serves members through Medicaid (Mississippi Coordinated Access Network/MississippiCAN and Children’s Health Insurance Plan/CHIP) and Marketplace. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.