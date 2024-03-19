Montana DPHHS and Netsmart Announce Successful Launch of State Solution for Electronic Visit Verification

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart, the industry-leading provider of software and services for payers, providers and state Medicaid Agencies, has announced the successful deployment of the Netsmart electronic visit verification (EVV) system for the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). This implementation facilitates statewide aggregation of critical healthcare data aligned with the 21st Century Cures Act. As Montana’s designated aggregator, Netsmart has established an open vendor and provider model designed to support compliance and maximize provider choice and satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Montana to provide statewide technology supporting the goal of complying with the Cures Act while empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality healthcare services for all recipients,” said Hannah Patterson, Vice President & General Manager of Workforce Management, Netsmart. “By working together, we have provided valuable data to the state, surpassing federal requirements for electronic visit verification and supporting better outcomes for Montanans while simplifying the provider experience.”

Patterson continued, “Netsmart facilitates over 2.5 million visits per month and assists more than 6,500 provider organizations. We look forward to continued collaboration with Montana as together we navigate the evolving healthcare industry requirements.”

The State of Montana requested an EVV platform that offered ease of implementation and flexibility, along with the ability to aggregate data across providers and programs from multiple electronic health record (EHR) solutions or EVV solutions being used. The Netsmart EVV aggregation solution is equipped with near real-time visibility into the provider services rendered, adjudicates verified visits, generates claims and offers enhanced capabilities for utilization management to facilitate timely and appropriate care for Montanans.

Netsmart and Montana DPHHS launched the first phase of the EVV project in the fall of 2023, completing an expedited implementation which has enabled providers to receive recipient and authorization files, schedule and complete visits using GPS or interactive voice response (IVR), leveraging state-of-the-art technological capabilities and an advanced claims submission process. Montana providers utilizing the Netsmart EVV solution, MobileCaregiver+, have completed more than 85,000 visits, enhancing provider experience and supporting member outcomes for more than 1,700 individuals. In collaboration with DPHHS, Netsmart has provided ongoing provider and stakeholder education and training, resulting in increased adoption and provider satisfaction.

Montana DPHHS and Netsmart took part in a successful Operational Readiness Review with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in September 2023, with intentions to complete a full CMS Certification Review in late 2024 or early 2025.

About Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services’s mission statement is as follows:

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Serving Montanans in their communities to improve health, safety, well-being, and empower independence.

Visit www.dphhs.mt.gov/sltc/EVV to learn more.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,600 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.