StarFive’s RISC-V Based JH-7110 Intelligent Vision Processing Platform Adopted VeriSilicon’s Display Processor IP

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced the successful integration of its Display Processor IP DC8200 into StarFive’s JH-7110 RISC-V mass production SoC. With high performance, low power consumption and high security features, this collaboration delivers a complete intelligent vision processing platform solution tailored for diverse applications including cloud computing, industrial control, Network Attached Storage (NAS), tablets, and Human-Machine Interface (HMI).

VeriSilicon’s DC8200 IP supports advanced image quality enhancements, enabling user premium visual experiences. It can be configured to provide optimal solutions for target applications. By integrating VeriSilicon’s proprietary compression technology, DC8200 significantly reduces DDR bandwidth, thereby enhancing overall efficiency. Moreover, DC8200 supports dual operating systems and collaborates with the RISC-V CPU to meet diverse product requirements.

Additionally, DC8200 can form robust subsystems through seamless integration with VeriSilicon’s video/image processing IPs, delivering immersive experience to end users with crisp edge, fine detail enhancement, and rich color.

Thomas Xu, CEO of StarFive, said, “Our RISC-V based JH-7110 SoC performs a variety of complex video image processing and intelligent visual computing tasks, meeting the diverse real-time visual processing needs at the edge. VeriSilicon’s display processor IP offers high visual quality with low power consumption. We are committed to advancing innovation based on RISC-V technology. With companion pixel processing IP available through our IP partners, RISC-V based products can be brought to market at an accelerated pace.”

“Starfive’s JH-7110 is a leading RISC-V based intelligent vision processor equipped with advanced smart display capabilities. In the smart display domain, there exists a strong market demand for sophisticated image quality enhancement technologies,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “The Display Processor IP, as part of our extensive Glass-to-Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio, is engineered to deliver superior image quality while ensuring low power consumption. The integration of our DC8200 with JH-7110 is instrumental in driving the performance of numerous screens within the RISC-V ecosystem.”

About StarFive

Founded in 2018, StarFive is a Chinese local high-tech company with independent intellectual properties. As the leader of the RISC-V software and hardware ecosystem in China, StarFive provides world-leading products and solutions on RISC-V covering IP, SoC, development boards, etc.

StarFive has independently developed RISC-V CPU IPs and NoC IPs, of which Dubhe-90 is the max performance commercial RISC-V CPU IP in China, and StarLink-700 is the first mesh coherent interconnect fabric IP in China. Based on these core IPs, StarFive can also provide customers with RISC-V subsystem IP solutions for multi-core, big.little core, and manycore. These products can be applied in high-performance and energy-efficient scenarios, including industrial control, desktop computing, mobile, network communication, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data centers. Meanwhile, StarFive has also delivered JH-7110 SoC, the world’s first high-performance RISC-V multimedia processor for mass-production. For more information, please visit https://www.starfivetech.com

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: http://www.verisilicon.com