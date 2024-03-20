Holley Announces Shift to Holley Performance Brands to Accelerate Growth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the strategic evolution of its operations branding from Holley Performance Products to Holley Performance Brands. The change underscores the company's goal to expand its influence and enhance its presence across the high-performance automotive aftermarket sector. As Holley Performance Brands, the company is emphasizing a broadened mission that respects its storied legacy while aiming to accelerate future growth and innovation.

Evolving from its previous primary focus on classic muscle and truck, Holley Performance Brands has reshaped and expanded its approach to the market by categorizing its offerings into targeted vertical groupings – Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. This strategic alignment will allow Holley Performance Brands to better serve a wider and varied customer base with specialized products and services, enhancing its market adaptability and consumer engagement.

" The rebranding to Holley Performance Brands marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley. " Our strong and diversified brand portfolio and alignment along our new vertical groupings are fueling our transformation and will help drive innovation and growth. This change propels us into an exciting new era of automotive performance and reflects that Holley Performance Brands is not just about parts but part of something more powerful.”

The Holley Performance Brands portfolio harnesses the collective strength of its iconic brands to create a cohesive and dynamic customer experience designed to deliver unparalleled enjoyment, performance, and safety. The branded portfolio offers a source of strategic competitive advantage and includes iconic brands such as APR®, Dinan®, Simpson®, Stilo®, Flowmaster®, Holley®, ADS®, Baer®, Edge®, DiabloSport®, AEM®, MSD® and more than 50 others. Renowned for their innovation, quality and performance, these brands form the cornerstone of Holley's aim to meet the diverse and evolving needs of enthusiasts worldwide.

The company is equally committed to fostering and empowering a dynamic work environment while making strategic investments to innovate and prepare for the future. Emphasizing smart simplicity, Holley Performance Brands is refining its operations to enhance efficiency and strengthen its impact in the industry. This focused approach prioritizes initiatives that fuel the company’s teams, accelerates growth and supercharges its customers – keeping Holley Performance Brands competitive and responsive in a fast-evolving market.

In the coming weeks and months, Holley Performance Brands will undertake a thoughtful transition to the new branding approach and will be updating key visual touchpoints across its many branded and marketing assets. Holley Inc will continue as the official corporate name and the enterprise will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol of HLLY.

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.