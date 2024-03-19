Akoya Biosciences Names BostonGene as a Qualified CRO Service Provider

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it has been named as a qualified contract research organization (CRO) of Akoya Biosciences (Nasdaq: AKYA; “Akoya”). By combining Akoya's single-cell imaging solutions with BostonGene's unparalleled expertise in spatial proteomics sample processing and analysis, researchers will gain unprecedented access to the intricate landscape of cellular biology, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and highly effective therapeutic strategies.

Akoya offers a comprehensive suite of high-throughput automated multiplex immunofluorescence platforms, reagents, and ready-to-use PhenoCode™ panels. Akoya’s PhenoCycler®-Fusion and PhenoImager® HT platforms are at the forefront of spatial biology and offer significant advancements in speed and scale for high-parameter tissue analysis.

As a qualified CRO of Akoya, BostonGene will perform multiplex immunofluorescence and analysis using Akoya's high-plex PhenoCycler®-Fusion and PhenoImager® HT whole slide imaging platforms, harmonizing wet lab processing with advanced bioinformatics providing end-to-end imaging solutions for life sciences researchers, advancing the understanding of complex biological processes and supporting the development of personalized therapies.

“With our PhenoCycler®-Fusion and PhenoImager® HT platforms, BostonGene can offer spatial phenotyping services to enable the acceleration of immunotherapy discovery and development in biopharma and academic settings,” said David Petrillo, VP – Americas Sales at Akoya. “We are delighted BostonGene is now part of our global network of qualified CRO service providers.”

“We look forward to leveraging Akoya’s solutions for streamlined high-throughput multiplex immunofluorescence experiments,” said Zhongming Xiang, PhD, Principal Scientist, Imaging at BostonGene “Akoya’s state-of-the-art technologies will enable comprehensive and precise research, ultimately advancing our mission to revolutionize precision medicine and improve patient outcomes.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion, and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.