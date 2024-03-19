IonQ and South Carolina Quantum Enter Strategic Agreement to Advance a Quantum Ecosystem in South Carolina

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced it has entered a strategic agreement with South Carolina Quantum (SC Quantum) to provide world-class quantum computing capabilities and professional services to SC Quantum partners, including academic institutions. As part of the agreement, IonQ and SC Quantum will partner to develop quantum-specific academic coursework for training future members of the quantum economy. SC Quantum will also partner with IonQ to accelerate the introduction of quantum technologies within enterprises, startups, and industries across South Carolina.

With today’s announcement, SC Quantum becomes the latest U.S. state effort to partner with IonQ, joining other states like Maryland and Washington in recognizing the need for quantum skill sets across business, government, and academia. In 2023, South Carolina earmarked millions for SC Quantum to develop a quantum-focused workforce and build quantum-smart technologies in the state.

“SC Quantum’s partnership with IonQ establishes a clear path for training and supporting the quantum workforce through academia and industry collaborations,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President of IonQ. “International interest in quantum computing has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by government-backed initiatives and support. Today’s announcement signifies a momentous achievement in ensuring the United States – through projects like SC Quantum – maintains its leadership position in the quantum industry.”

“It is becoming increasingly clear that quantum information science and quantum computing have the potential to directly impact every aspect of South Carolina’s economy,” said Joe Queenan, Executive Director of SC Quantum. “We believe this collaboration can inspire technical discoveries that transform our region’s economy. Today’s partnership between IonQ and SC Quantum ensures our state is offering the most dynamic and globally competitive destination for quantum discovery, education, and entrepreneurship.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of regional and international developments for IonQ. This year, IonQ announced the opening of the first dedicated quantum manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in Seattle, Washington. In 2023, IonQ and the University of Maryland announced the grand opening of the National Quantum Laboratory (QLab) to provide people with access to the world’s most powerful quantum computers. IonQ also announced an international partnership with QuantumBasel in Switzerland to establish a European quantum data center, in addition to signing Memorandum of Understandings with significant South Korean universities and institutions – South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology), Sungkyunkwan University, and Seoul National University’s Center for Quantum Information Science Education.

To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-ready.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About SC Quantum

South Carolina Quantum (SC Quantum) was founded with the mission to champion the advancement of quantum talent and technology in South Carolina. State Senator Richard Harpootlian championed the effort, which resulted in the South Carolina Legislature authorizing a significant investment in the 2023-24 FY budget to support executing three pillars of SC Quantum: support workforce development (education), settling technologies (entrepreneurship), and convening experts (engagement) across the State of South Carolina.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words ``will,” “believe,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s technology driving commercial advantage in the future; the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities; the applicability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings to multiple use cases; the effect of increased availability of customer support functions; access to IonQ’s quantum computers; the ability to test and execute quantum algorithms on IonQ’s quantum computers; increases in algorithmic qubit achievement; the accuracy of quantum algorithms run on IonQ’s quantum computers; the problems that can be solved by IonQ’s quantum computers; and the scalability and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.