Ocean State Job Lot Selects Manhattan Active® Transportation Management

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), a leading American discount retailer, has recently selected Manhattan Active® Transportation Management (TM) to unlock new levels of logistics planning and efficiency. This move marks a pivotal milestone in OSJL's commitment to building a fast and smart transportation network and a seamlessly unified supply chain.

OSJL operates over 150 stores across nine states, supported by a network of distribution centers and a vast array of global suppliers. A longstanding Manhattan Warehouse Management customer, the retailer is replacing its legacy transportation management system with Manhattan Active TM to dramatically improve its logistics planning and execution capabilities. This move also marks OSJL’s first step towards unifying distribution, transportation, labor and automation within a single, cloud-native application built on Manhattan Active technology.

Born in the cloud, and built entirely from microservices, Manhattan Active TM is engineered to be extended and never needs upgrading. This industry leading TMS offers faster, more intelligent solutions for optimized planning to untangle complex transportation networks, improve visibility and reduce costs.

"We are excited to embark on this next phase of our partnership with Manhattan Associates," said Hisham Aharon, chief information officer at Ocean State Job Lot. "Manhattan Active TM will give us the powerful tools we need to operate, analyze, and optimize our entire logistics network.”

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership with Ocean State Job Lot,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas, at Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan Active TM will provide this retailer with heightened visibility, more efficient operations, and enhanced cost-effectiveness, marking a significant stride towards a unified and efficient supply chain.”

ABOUT OCEAN STATE JOB LOT:

Founded in 1977, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) is a growing, privately held discount retail chain with 153 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, approximately 5,600 employees, and annual sales exceeding $800 million. OSJL Shoppers find an ever-changing array of brand name, first quality merchandise at closeout prices, including household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (holiday, gardening, patio, pool, and beach supplies), and kitchen pantry staples at a fraction of their typical price. The company was named a four-time “Best Employer” by Forbes® Magazine, a three-time US Best Managed Company by Deloitte, a two-time winner of the Inspiring Workplaces in North America Award, and a Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces winner.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.