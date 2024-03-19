Origami Risk Selected by Public Risk Underwriters of Florida for Policy Administration and Billing

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P/C platform has been selected by Public Risk Underwriters of Florida, Inc. (PRU), the program manager of Preferred Governmental Insurance Trust, to streamline its policy administration and billing processes.

In addition to gaining speed and efficiency in its underwriting and billing processes across its multiple lines of commercial insurance coverage, PRU will leverage the platform to provide a more robust interface to its agents and members.

"Our members rely on us for comprehensive solutions and innovative product offerings. Origami’s state-of-the-art platform gives us the ability to respond to their needs with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency,” said Jennifer Martin, executive vice president, PRU. "We will also leverage Origami’s versatile functionality to bring members more timely insights and greater transparency to help them manage their risks more effectively.”

“We’re excited about working with PRU to bring automation and technology-based solutions that will modernize and transform their policy administration and billing processes,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

About Public Risk Underwriters of Florida, Inc. (PRU)

Public Risk Underwriters (PRU) of Florida, Inc. specializes in the administration of public entity risk pools. We provide a full spectrum of services, including underwriting, loss control, marketing, accounting, excess insurance placements and claims oversight. PRU of FL joined Brown & Brown, Inc. in 2000. Brown & Brown is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.