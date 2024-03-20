Pacific Prime Recognized as AIG’s Strategic Partner 2023

The AIG Strategic Partner Award 2023 is a major milestone for Pacific Prime Dubai as it expands its P&C presence in the MENA region. (Photo: Business Wire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global health insurance broker, Pacific Prime Dubai has been awarded the AIG Strategic Partner Award 2023 in recognition for their outstanding performance in the growth in property and casualty policies (P&C policies) distribution with AIG in the UAE. This is the first time that Pacific Prime has won an award in P&C in the Emirates.

On behalf of AIG, Alexander Nezeritis — Head of Operations and Strategic Initiatives, GCC and North Africa at AIG presented the award to David Hayes — Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai at Pacific Prime Dubai’s office alongside Sidharth Mohanty — Director of General Insurance, Pacific Prime Dubai and AIG delegates including Sunil Bambral — Head of Distribution, UAE at AIG, Vindhya Weligama — Underwriter, SME at AIG, and Rohan Srivastava — Business Development Manager, Broker Engagement at AIG on March 7, 2024.

Upon receiving the award, Hayes made the statement: “2023 was a momentous year. Our partnership with AIG saw tremendous results and I am happy to accept this award on behalf of everyone on the team.. I would like to thank Sidharth for his commitments to this partnership and my team for their amazing contributions. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this partnership.”

About AIG

As a subsidiary of the American International Group (AIG), is a leading global insurance organization with over 100 years of experience, AIG UAE draws on local experience in UAE and fully utilizes AIG's international presence around the world to serve over 90 million customers in over 80 countries and jurisdictions.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021 and is the Worldwide Broker Network’s (WBN) preferred individual private medical insurance (IPMI) broker. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate